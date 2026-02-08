Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Jaspreet Singh story: From Phagwara to Uber driver in England to Italian cricket team

Jaspreet Singh has neither forgotten the language or connection with his home town Phagwara, Punjab, despite moving to Bergamo 22 years ago as a 10-year-old with his parents.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 07:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 07:59 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us