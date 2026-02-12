<p>India stumbled to just 10 runs in the final two overs while losing five wickets, yet managed to post 209/9 after being asked to bat first by Namibia in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup </a>Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Namibia">Namibia</a> showed early signs of resistance with the bat, but once Varun Chakravarthy dipped into his bag of tricks, the visitors were left searching for answers. The mystery spinner’s spell triggered a dramatic collapse.</p><p>Namibia were placed at an impressive 86/2 in nine overs, when Chakravarthy engineered a mini collapse, removing three batters in succession in two overs while conceding just seven runs. Namibia couldn't recover from these blows even as Axar Patel (2/20) and later Hardik Pandya (2/21), after a good outing with the bat, got into the act. The innings folded up for 116 in 18.2 overs, handing India a 93-run win for their second in as many matches. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India vs Namibia: All eyes on Abhishek’s recovery as Pakistan clash looms large.<p>India’s innings on what looked like a good batting surface unfolded in a curious fashion. While a few batters appeared completely at ease, others struggled for fluency, and the hosts eventually settled for a total well below what they had threatened earlier.</p><p>With Hardik in destructive mood (52 off 28 balls, 4x4, 4x6) and Shivam Dube gradually finding his rhythm, India looked set to push past 230 or even 240 after reaching 199/4 at the end of the 18th over. Instead, a pair of run-outs and mistimed strokes allowed Namibia to pull things back.</p><p>Although India lost the toss, they were more than happy to bat first. Following an unexpected stutter against the USA in their opener, the top order needed time in the middle, and they took full advantage of Namibia largesse.</p><p>Sanju Samson, drafted in for the indisposed Abhishek Sharma, began under immense pressure but responded with intent. After a couple of anxious moments in the first over, he finished it with a towering straight six. He followed it up with two more sixes and a four in the next over before holing out in the deep, his flick failing to generate the necessary distance.</p><p>At the other end, Ishan Kishan continued his blistering form, racing to a 20-ball fifty on his way to 61 off 24 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. As he motored along, India brought up their hundred in just 6.5 overs, the fastest team hundred in men’s T20 World Cup history.</p><p>New-ball bowlers Ruben Trumpelmann (0/44 in 4 overs) and Ben Shikongo (0/38 in 3 overs) bore the brunt of Kishan’s assault. He eventually fell after contributing 59 from 20 balls in a whirlwind stand of 79 off 31 deliveries.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Namibia rue not getting to practice under lights .<p>While Kishan looked in sublime touch, Tilak Varma appeared a touch rusty in just his second match since returning from injury, making 25 off 21 balls. Nevertheless, it was valuable time in the middle for the left-hander ahead of tougher challenges.</p><p>Namibia found a foothold through captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) and Bernard Scholtz (1/41). The spin duo removed Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak in quick succession and squeezed India, conceding only 20 runs across 28 balls.</p><p>Erasmus was particularly impressive, bowling his off-spin from behind the crease as the Indian batters struggled to time his ball well. Hardik then seized control to inject momentum, while Dube rotated the strike smartly.</p><p>Against the run of play, India's innings took a dramatic turn once Hardik fell attempting another big hit. Namibia may have prevented India from piling a bigger total, but a 200-plus target was always going to be a tall order for the Africans given India's attack in these conditions -- dew notwithstanding.</p> <p><strong>SCORE BOARD</strong><br><br><strong>INDIA</strong><br><br>Kishan c Shikongo b Erasmus 61<br>(24b, 6x4, 5x6)<br><br>Samson c Steenkempo b Shikongo 22<br>(7b, 1x4, 3x6)<br><br>Tilak c Smit b Erasmus 25<br><br>(21b, 3x4)<br><br>Suryakumar st Green b Scholtz 12<br>(13b, 1x6))<br><br>Hardik c Leicher b Erasmus 52<br><br>(28b, 4x4, 4x4)<br><br>Dube (run out) 23<br><br>(16b, 1x4, 1x6)<br><br>Rinku Singh c Erasmus b Smit 1<br><br>(6b)<br><br>Axar Patel b Erasmus 0<br>(1b)<br><br>Chakravarthy (not out) 1<br><br>(1b)<br><br>Arshdeep (run out) 2<br>(2b)<br><br>Extras (LB-1, W-9) 10<br><br>Total (for 9 wkts, 20 overs) 209<br><br>Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Samson), 2-104 (Kishan), 3-120 (Surya), 4-124 (Tilak), 5-205 (Hardik), 6-205 (Dube), 7-206 (Axar), 8-206 (Rinku), 9-209 (Arshdeep). <br><br>Bowling: Trumpelmann 4-0-38-0, Shikongo 3-0-41-1, Smit 4-0-50-1, Heingo 1-0-18-0, Erasmus 4-0-20-4, Scholtz 4-0-41-1. <br><br><br><strong>NAMIBIA</strong><br><br>Steenkamp b Chakravarthy 29<br><br>(20b, 3x4, 1x6)<br><br>Frylinck c Dube b Arshdeep 22<br><br>(15b, 3x4, 1x6)<br><br>Loftie-Eaton c Axar b Chakravarthy 13<br><br>(13b, 1x4)<br><br>Erasmus c Dube b Axar 18<br><br>(11b, 2x6)<br><br>Smit b Chakravarthy 0<br><br>(2b)<br><br>Green (hit wicket) Dube 11<br><br>(19b)<br><br>Kruger c Bumrah b Axar 5<br><br>(10b, 1x4)<br><br>Trumplemann b Bumrah 6<br><br>(16b)<br><br>Scholtz c Axar b Hardik 4<br><br>(4b, 1x4)<br><br>Shikongo lbw Hardik 0<br><br>(1b)<br><br>Heingo (not out) 0<br>(2b)<br><br><br>Extras (B-1, NB-3, W-4) 8<br><br>Total (all out, 18.2 overs) 116<br><br>Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Frylinck), 2-67 (Steenkamp), 3-86 (Lofie-Eaton), 4-86 (Smit), 5-88 (Erasmus), 6-94 (Kruger), 7-111 (Trumpelmann), 8-116 (Scholtz), 9-116 (Shikongo). <br><br>Bowling: Hardik 4-0-21-2, Arshdeep 3-0-36-1, Dube 2.2-0-11-1, Bumrah 4-0-20-1, Chakravarthy 2-0-7-3, Axar 3-1-20-2.<br><br>Result: India won by 93 runs; PoM: Hardik Pandya; India's next match: vs Pakistan (Feb 15, Colombo). </p>