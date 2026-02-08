<p>Mumbai: While cricket fans across the world were planning journeys to India and Sri Lanka to watch their teams compete in the ICC T20 World Cup this month, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammed-siraj">Mohammed Siraj</a> was charting a different course. Left out of India’s T20 set-up, the hard-working fast bowler chose to head to Spain instead -- trading cricket stadiums for football arenas to indulge his long-standing passion for the beautiful game.</p>.<p>A Test regular, who last played a T20I in July 2024 before earning a surprise call on the eve of the World Cup, Siraj was scheduled to fly to Spain to watch his favourite team Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on February 15. A massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of Madrid’s greatest players, Siraj was looking forward to his trip to the Spanish capital after a gruelling season.</p>.<p>But 'God' had different plans for the effervescent Hyderabadi, a popular member in the dressing room. With Harshit Rana’s prognosis not looking great after injuring his knee during a warm-up game against South Africa, skipper Suryakumar Yadav dialled Siraj, asking the 31-year-old to quickly pack his bags and join the squad in Mumbai. Initially, Siraj thought it was a prank until selector Pragyan Ojha confirmed the news.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Jaspreet Singh story: From Phagwara to Uber driver in England to Italian cricket team.<p>“Two days ago, Surya bhai said, ‘Miyan, bags pack kar aur aaja’ (pack your bags and come to Mumbai). I told him, ‘Bhai, mazaak mat karo kyon ki yeh to hone wala hai nahi’ (brother, please don't joke as this is not going to happen). But he said, ‘Mai sach keh raha hoon, ready ho ja' (I am telling you the truth, get ready). Then Ojha bhai called me,” a smiling Siraj said after the opening game against the USA that didn’t look possible even until Saturday morning.</p>.<p>“My plan was that on the 15th (of February), there was a Real Madrid match, and I was going to watch it. After that, Ramzan was coming, so I had planned around that. I was spending time with my family. Then Surya bhai called me. Whatever God has written will happen. He has changed my destiny. It was feeling like a dream when I was on the flight, because I had not thought about playing the World Cup.”</p>.<p>A big-hearted cricketer who gives it all out on the field irrespective of whether it’s the first ball of the day or the last, the fire in Siraj’s eyes was visible from the moment he stepped on the field. With pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ruled out after taking ill, the 31-year-old, who led Hyderabad in the final two Ranji Trophy league games, shared the new ball with Arshdeep Singh and picked a wicket with his fourth ball. He finished with 3/29, the best figures by an Indian on the night, seamlessly blending in despite not having played T20s since the IPL last summer.</p>.<p>When asked how he was able to hit the straps without any T20 preparation for over eight months, Siraj felt his decade-long international experience came in handy. “I was happy being called up, but I got to know in the morning that I am playing, so I was a little more excited because I had only arrived yesterday (Friday). The way I was playing in the Ranji Trophy, I was captaining as well, so I wanted to keep myself calm and I was only thinking about how I can put pressure (on US batters) and attack. Whatever I could think of, I was able to execute.”</p>.<p>“You have to be mentally ready a lot, especially when you are playing in a World Cup. I am nearing 10 years of playing for India, so when you are getting the opportunity, you do not need much time. As I am playing regularly for India, I know how I have to prepare myself for the format and what mindset to keep. When I went to bed last night, the plan was to use my weapons and I will stick to those (plans) with which I have got success.”</p>.<p>Siraj’s rise to fame is one of the fairytales of Indian cricket. Son of an auto driver and once perceived as a bowler who had to be constantly told what to do, Siraj has become a leader in his own right. His remarkable return and the ability to deliver instantly on the biggest stage adds another chapter to his growing fame.</p>