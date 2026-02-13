<p>Ahmedabad: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram addressed the elephant in the room without mincing any words. </p>.<p>Having conceded 28 extras in two games against Canada and Afghanistan, Markram admitted that his bowlers needed to be much more disciplined. </p>.<p>“First and foremost, discipline. Not just from the double Super Over, but it's the extras. It's a lot of runs (28 extras) which can add up and hurt you. That's probably where a lot of the chats have been,” Markram said at the pre-match press conference. </p>.<p>Markram further said that the game against Afghanistan did not serve as a wake-up call, but it helped them focus on the process rather than the result. </p>.<p>“Not that it was a wake-up call, but it kind of feels that way for us. Realising the importance of every delivery. Also, realising the importance of winning the smaller moments and not putting too much importance on the result.”</p>.<p>The 31-year-old also pointed out that South Africa had not been at their best and said preparation mainly has been about identifying ways to play to their full potential.</p>.<p>“As a team, I still don't think we're quite at our best, so a lot of the focus is there. If we can keep getting better and play closer to our fullest potential, the end result will hopefully take care of itself.</p>.<p><strong>Problem solving</strong></p>.<p>New Zealand pacer Matt Henry felt that the Kiwis had the capabilities to adapt to any conditions, and they also took pride in “problem-solving” in tournaments that pose challenges of different surfaces and match timings.</p>.<p>The Black Caps, who have four points from as many games in the T20 World Cup, have played one 11:00 am fixture and a 3:00 pm game, and have also played on both red and black soil wickets in Chennai.</p>.<p>Ahead of their 7:00 pm match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, Henry said that communication and clarity will be crucial. </p>.<p>“We pride ourselves on our problem-solving and adapting to conditions in front of us. And tomorrow will be no different,” Henry said.</p>.<p>“Communication is obviously key, whether we bat or bowl first. It is important to make sure that we're clear on how we want to go about the game and put the opposition under pressure.”</p>.<p>When asked if South Africa carried a bit of an advantage, having played both their games in Ahmedabad with the Kiwis flying in from Chennai, Henry was not too concerned. </p>.<p>“Being familiar with the ground is nice. But tomorrow it will be a new surface. In T20s, conditions can outweigh plans. It is just about assessing and adapting better than the opposition,” he said.</p>.<p>Despite conceding over 170 runs in both games and having collectively picked only 12 wickets, Henry pointed out that pressure is inevitable in T20s but said the bowling group is coming into the game full of confidence. </p>.<p>“Obviously, in T20 cricket, you're always going to be put under pressure. And for us, it's just to keep the momentum going. We have been contributing in those key moments that are keeping us in a good position. So as a bowling group, we have a lot of confidence.</p>