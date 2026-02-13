Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Markram calls for more discipline from bowlers

Having conceded 28 extras in two games against Canada and Afghanistan, Markram admitted that his bowlers needed to be much more disciplined.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 19:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 19:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20Aiden Markram

Follow us on :

Follow Us