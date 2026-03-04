<p>Calling England a ‘street smart and dangerous’ side, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel reckoned his wards need to play a ‘special and perfect’ game to outwit the Three Lions in the semifinal of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> here on Thursday.</p>.<p>“That is something we haven’t really spoken about, about playing the perfect game. I think the quality of this team has shown that, on the day, somebody can put their hands up and put up a performance. And then hopefully now in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can put that special performance in,” said Morkel at the press conference here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.</p>.T20 WC India vs England| Wankhede will be quiet on Thursday, says Sam Curran.<p>“All we can do is work hard at training. Unfortunately, we all know how the game goes, that success is never guaranteed. But if we can give ourselves the best chance to go out and perform. That is what we strive for. And a big occasion tomorrow night here, semifinal, a great stadium to play a great game of cricket. So hopefully, the boys can rock up tomorrow and just be calm and execute those skills.”</p>.<p>With both India and England playing the same fearless cricket, Morkel believes it’s going to be a cracking affair. “Playing against England, they’re a team that’s street smart. Obviously, there’s a lot of quality in their side, batting quite long, deep, which makes them a very dangerous side. And then with the ball also, they’ve got wicket-taking options. I think the way they approach a T20 game, fearless, trying to take the game on, will give you opportunities and makes them a dangerous side. </p>.<p>“So I feel tomorrow is going to be a good shootout between two aggressive teams. And the side that can hold their nerve and play the conditions and read some of the conditions quite well and the quickest, I reckon we’ll come out on top.”</p>.<p>England skipper Harry Brook too echoed Morkel’s thoughts. “It’s a dream come true for most of us to play in a World Cup semifinal against the home nation at a very iconic ground. So we’re all really looking forward to it. We’re obviously going into the game very confident. We’re playing some good cricket. We haven’t quite played that perfect performance, and I feel like it’s just around the corner. Hopefully, it’s tomorrow night and we go out there and we just play with freedom, play bravely, and look to take it to them as much as we can. We’ve got a lot of confidence going into the deeper parts of the game.”</p>