<p>New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and put India in to bat first in the final of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. </p><p>Santner announced that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand </a>had made one change, bringing in pacer Jacob Duffy for spinner Cole McConchie. </p><p>"We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready. No McConchie, Duffy is playing, Santner said. </p><p>Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand said India were playing the same team as they did in the semi-final, adding that he was happy to bat first. </p><p>"Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It's history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it's only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us," Yadav said. </p><p>India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah</p><p>New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy</p>