Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | 'No match for explosive cricket played by us': Virat Kohli congratulates Team India

Kohli had announced his retirement from the shortest format after guiding India to a drought ending ICC title in Barbados back in June 2024.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 18:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 18:44 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketT20 World CupICC T20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us