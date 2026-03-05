<p>England won the won the toss and decided to bowl in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5).</p><p>India retained the same playing XI while England made one change with Jamie Overton coming in for Rehan Ahmed.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | The deja vu moment for South Africa .<p>The winner takes on New Zealand in the final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8).</p><p>New Zealand had crushed Africa by nine wickets in the first semifinal held on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India</strong>: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah</p><p><strong>England</strong>: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Tom Banton, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Adil Rashid.</p>