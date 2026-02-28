Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Pakistan are still in the race for semis; here's what they must do to qualify

The Salman Agha-led side could be eliminated despite a win in the final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka unless they crush the co-hosts by a large margin.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 05:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 05:19 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us