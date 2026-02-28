<p>Following England's last over heist against New Zealand in Colombo on Friday, Pakistan still have a chance to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing <a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20word%20cup">T20 World Cup</a>. </p><p>However, the road to the top-four is not straightforward for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>after having gained a solitary point from two matches, after a rained-out encounter against the Kiwis and a loss to England. </p><p>The Salman Agha-led side could be eliminated despite a win in the final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka unless they crush the co-hosts by a large margin. </p>.T20 World Cup 2026 | England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets.<p>New Zealand sits at the second position with three points and a Net Run Rate of +1.39, which is ,much higher than Pakistan's -0.46. </p><p>Pakistan can at best match New Zealand's three points and will also have to surpass their NRR in order to go through to the semis.</p><p><strong>How can Pakistan qualify for the semi-final?</strong></p><p>For Pakistan to finish second in Group 2, they will have to chase the target down in 13.1 overs if batting second to boost their NRR past that of New Zealand's. </p><p>However, if they are batting first, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by 63 or more runs if they themselves score between 103–150. If they score between 151-198, a margin of 64 runs is needed and a total above 199 will need them to win by 65 runs. </p><p>A big score at Pallekele is a rarity. A total of 200 has been breached only once at the venue in the tournament so far. Sri Lanka achieved the feat against Oman in the first round. </p><p>In the later stages of the tournament, the venue has produced low-scoring encounters, with spinners coming into play on a slowing surface.</p><p>Chasing just 146 against England, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 95 at the same venue. </p><p>Meanwhile, Pakistan had managed to post 164 in 20 overs but a stunning century from Harry Brook got England over the line, while the rest of the English batting line-up struggled to bat on the slow surface.</p>