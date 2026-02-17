Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Pakistan face must-win test against winless Namibia to seal Super 8s berth

In Group A, title favourites India have already sealed their Super 8s berth after their handsome 61-run win over Pakistan the other day.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 06:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World CupNamibia

Follow us on :

Follow Us