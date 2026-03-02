<p>The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating financial penalties on the players for their below-par show in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.</p><p>A reliable source said that while reports of PCB deducting remuneration of the players were incorrect, appropriate action is being considered in the wake of the team's exit from the Super Eight stage of the event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.</p>.T20 World Cup 2026 | Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite win against Sri Lanka; New Zealand enter semifinals.<p>"No final decision has been taken on this as yet. But yes, it's under consideration to financially penalise the players," a PCB source was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.</p><p>Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals and lost to big teams like arch-foes India and England while their Super Eight game against New Zealand was washed out.</p><p>Though they beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight game, they could not qualify for the semifinals.</p><p>The performance of the players, according to the source, has not only upset the PCB but also influential figures in the government.</p><p>"The feeling is enough is enough and these players despite so much backing let down the nation in big events," the source added.</p><p>The Pakistan players also returned home quietly in small groups from Sri Lanka with captain, Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam along with some other players landing in Lahore last night.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>