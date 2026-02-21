<p>Pallekele (Sri Lanka): New Zealand and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a> Group 2 Super Eights match here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.</p>.<p>But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.</p>.<p>Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.</p>.<p>New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | With black soil track on offer, India fret over choice between Arshdeep and Kuldeep.<p>But all those calculations and combinations will have to wait for another day, as Pakistan will now face England here on February 24.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> will make a light travel to Colombo to face home side Sri Lanka on February 25.</p>.<p>The washout has also placed both the Kiwis and Pakistan in a relatively tighter place ahead of their remaining two Super Eights matches.</p>.<p>A similar result in any of the following matches, a possibility considering Sri Lanka’s weather pattern, or a defeat can put their semifinal ambitions in serious jeopardy. </p>