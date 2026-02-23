<p>India's campaign in the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026</a> hit a roadblock on Sunday (February 22) with South Africa handing them a heavy 76-run defeat in the Super8s tie at Ahmedabad.</p><p>The defeat, India's first since the semi-final loss to England in the 2022 edition, has left the group wide open and make their next two games against Zimbabwe (February 26) and West Indies (March 1) literally must-win games in order to qualify for the last four stage.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | How can India reach semifinal: The scenario explained .<p>India's title defence in the biennial ICC showpiece event has always been found wanting right from the opening match when they struggled against minnows USA. </p><p>Drawn in a pool along with USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Pakistan, India were expected to steamroll the Associate Nations, which never happened and the only match which they looked convincing was against archrivals Pakistan which they won with consummate ease.</p><p>The defeat against Proteas has once again thrown open the same old question -- is India failing as team? And are they too dependent on individual accomplishments with Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma carrying the burden all the time? </p><p>Anyone who saw the Indian batters stutter against the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands knew that it was a harbinger of things to come and it required just one good team to force them to change gears as they found their bogey unit in South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.</p><p>On a black soil surface where the ball was gripping, none of the Indian batters got the measure of Proteas' attack which fired collectively.</p><p>In the hindsight, Team India also got their selection horribly wrong as the decision to include Washington Sundar (thinking that he would become handy against Proteas top-order which was stacked with left-handers) in place of regular vice-captain Axar Patel backfired. </p><p>Jasprit Bumrah's (3/15 in 4 overs) superlative bowling performance was the only saving grace for India in a match in which they were thoroughly outplayed. </p><p>India's last-minute decision to sack Shubman Gill and handover captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav just ahead of the tournament will also come into scrutiny now considering the fact that the man Gill replaced -- Samju Samson -- has had a start-stop event.</p><p>Also, the team think tank might have to revisit the performances of Abhishek Sharma (15 runs in four games) and Tilak Varma (107 runs in five games at Strike Rate of 118).</p><p>Not to forget, the designated finisher Rinku Singh's aggregate of 24 runs in 29 balls at a disastrous strike rate of 82.75 is embarrassing to say the least.</p><p>While four victories on the trot in the group stage papered over the visible lacunae, India's chinks in the armour has been cruelly exposed by the Proteas, who have been their bogey team of late. </p><p>Unless they pull up the socks against Zimbabwe and the West Indies, their campaign will come to a grinding halt early.</p><p>Time to buck up, Team India! </p>