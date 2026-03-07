<p>In what is a repeat of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India and New Zealand lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday in a battle for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a>. </p><p>The two teams have had a roller-coaster journey, having suffered massive defeats earlier in the tournament. However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand</a> thrashed South Africa, while India edged out England in the semi-finals to set a final clash. </p><p>India and New Zealand are the first teams to meet in a final across Test, ODI and T20Is. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India-England semi-final shatters global digital viewership record: ICC\n.<p>Here is a look at what transpired in the previous finals between the two teams. </p><p><strong>ICC Knockout Trophy final, 2000 </strong></p><p>India and New Zealand first met in an ICC final in the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000 in Nairobi. The tournament today is known as the Champions Trophy. </p><p>India was led by Sourav Ganguly, while Stephen Fleming's 'Black Caps' won the toss and bowled first. </p><p>The Indian skipper led from the front and smashed 117 runs and his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar scored 69 runs as the duo put on 141 runs for the first wicket. However, controlled the run-flow in the later half to restrict India to 264/6 in 50 overs.</p><p>Indian bowlers responded brilliantly, having the opponents struggling at 132/5. It was at that point that Chris Crains played a blinder of a knock to remain unbeaten on 102 as New Zealand were crowned champions with two balls to spare. </p><p><strong>WTC final, 2021 </strong></p><p>It was only after two decades that the two teams met again in an ICC final and this time it was for the inaugural World Test Championship in England's Southampton. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Sanju Samson among eight nominees for Player of the Tournament .<p>Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson asked the Virat Kohli-led Indian team to bat first in overcast conditions. </p><p>India were bowled out for 217 in the first innings as pacer Kyle Jamieson ripped through the batting order with a fantastic spell of 5/31. </p><p>India did not allow their opponents to run away with the match and restricted New Zealand to 249 as Mohammed Shami took 4/76.</p><p>In the second innings too, India faltered with the bat, scoring just 170 as the the experienced pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult shared seven wickets amongst them.</p><p>With just 139 to win, captain Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten 52, while veteran Ross Taylor supported with 47 not out to help New Zealand clinch the maiden WTC Final. </p><p><strong>ICC Champions Trophy 2025 </strong></p><p>The two teams faced off in another final four years later. This time it was the Champions Trophy in Dubai. </p><p>India managed to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 even as Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell struck half centuries. The spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel choked the batters for runs. </p><p>India were in trouble, losing three early wickets, but it was skipper Rohit Sharma who forged partnerships with Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer to guide the 'Men in Blue' to their record third Champions Trophy title.</p><p>As of now, New Zealand have a 2-1 lead in ICC finals against India. </p>