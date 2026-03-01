Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Sanju Samson powers India into the semi-final after win over West Indies

Coming into the marquee event on the back of a miserable run that saw him lose his place in the playing XI to Ishan Kishan, Samson showed the destruction he’s capable of on his day.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 17:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 17:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupSanju SamsonIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us