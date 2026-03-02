<p>In what could be described as a career-defining knock, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanju-samson">Sanju Samson</a> came out of the shackles to play a blinder to take India to the semifinals of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026</a>.</p><p>Sanju anchored India's chase against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-west-indies">the West Indies </a>at the hallowed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eden-gardens">Eden Gardens </a>with an unbeaten 50-ball 97 that was laced with 12 hits to the ropes and four over it.</p><p>The 31-year-old keeper/batter has been going through a rough patch and has been under constant media scrutiny ever since he dislodged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill </a>(who was leading the T20 side) and made it to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">World Cup </a>squad at the last minute.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Sanju Samson powers India into the semi-final after win over West Indies.<p>A string of failures in the bilateral T20 series against New Zealand, which was India's last tune-up event ahead of the ICC marquee event put further pressure on the Keralite.</p><p>Coming into the World Cup, he was not the first choice as the in-form <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ishan-kishan">Ishan Kishan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-sharma">Abhishek Sharma</a> opened the innings before an injury to the latter paved the way for Sanju's return to the pole position.</p><p>But he was unable to convert the good starts into big knocks — both against Namibia and Zimbabwe. The uncertainty over his place in the squad also did not help him.</p><p>In fact, ever since he made his international debut in 2015, Sanju's career has been a rather start-stop one.</p><p>It is an irony that he has not played a One-day International since scoring a century against South Africa at Paarl in 2023.</p><p>In T20s, he has got a better deal though he has been tossed up and around in the batting order, including batting at No. 8.</p><p>Sanju kept the disappointment in his stride and nothing epitomised it more than when he drew a parallel with Mollywood star Mohan Lal when he said that just like 'Lalettan' being versatile and doing whatever role he has been assigned, he is ready to bat in any slot.</p><p>The innings against the West Indies at Kolkata on Sunday (March 1) would do a world of good, considering the ordeal that he has gone through in recent times.</p><p>Inability to convert starts and inconsistency has been his bane. Also the blemish of his family -- when his father let out a barrage of expletives at a senior cricket official in the formative years, which also put his career on hold -- seems to be a thing of the past.</p><p>At Eden against a decent Caribbean attack, Sanju showed tremendous maturity, especially when India had their back to the wall and were reduced to 41 for two in their chase of 196.</p><p>Even after completing his half-century he remain focused, took a fresh guard as if to prove that that the job is not done and his expression when the victory was achieved — sinking on his knees and thanking the heavens — summed it up aptly.</p>.Kerala leaders, celebrities hail Sanju Samson’s historic knock against West Indies.<p>Coming from a State which has produced more footballers than cricketers, Sanju always carries huge expectations. He has a huge fan base — which includes politicians and a massive social media following. But unlike his predecessor S Sreesanth who was known to throw theatrics, Sanju has always tried to stay calm.</p><p>And one hopes with the knock at Eden — which former Indian coach and current broadcaster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ravi-shastri">Ravi Shastri</a> described as 'Sanju Special Samson', he has more or less resurrected his career, as in one go, India have now literally got a wicketkeeper, an opening batter and a potential match-winner!</p>