Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Seifert and Phillips fire New Zealand past Afghanistan

In the 2024 edition of the tournament ​it was a loss to Afghanistan that put New Zealand on the path to ‌an early exit, but Mitchell Santner and his team did ⁠not let history repeat itself.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 10:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanT20 World CupICC T20 World CupBangladesh vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us