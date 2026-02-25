<p>India’s batting coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sitanshu-kotak">Sitanshu Kotak</a> on Wednesday dropped enough hints at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanju-samson">Sanju Samson</a>'s return to the playing XI but at the same time backed out-of-sorts opener Abhishek Sharma and the rest of his under-fire batting colleagues to come good in the crunch Super Eights game against Zimbabwe.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-sharma">Abhishek</a>, who was key to India’s sizzling run since the last World Cup in 2024, has had a forgettable tournament so far with three ducks and a highest score of 15. Similarly, Tilak Varma too hasn’t got going and even others have been found wanting on a few occasions against finger spinners in challenging conditions.</p><p>Kotak, addressing the media for a second time in four days here at Chepauk, reckoned changes could take place for the Zimbabwe battle. “There can be changes, yes. And obviously, it goes without saying because we have two left-handed openers, number three is left-handed and the opposition is bowling off-spin. I personally don't think that there is any problem there.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Sanju Samson, Axar Patel to return for must-win match against Zimbabwe? Here's India's predicted playing 11.<p>“But because we lost three games, we lost a wicket in the first over, obviously any team would think. So we are thinking about it and we will see how it goes. We never decide the team too early and obviously it is not fair to start telling our plans in advance. But yes, definitely there will be thoughts.”</p><p>Kotak, who was constantly grilled about India’s collective batting failure in this tournament that reached a crescendo in the 76-run defeat against South Africa on Sunday, said it’s unfair to heap heavy criticism on the team for a rare bad outing. “See, in all the bilateral series, all batting was really clicking well. I think in this World Cup also, only the last game was a concern because in a year and a half, roughly, a couple of times only we got less than 150. So I am not really looking at individuals, how many times somebody failed or how. Because then we start putting pressure on the way they bat."</p><p>“Last game also, I think we should take it in stride that it was the worst game we played in two years, so we should just honestly, I feel, not think about it too much and move ahead. The World Cup, especially our openers, have not clicked as well as we want. Ishan (Kishan) obviously played brilliantly against Pakistan, but Abhishek had a little rough patch, two or three games. It is fine. I personally would not stress too much on it.”</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Explained: How can Pakistan qualify for semifinal after defeat to England?.<p>The batting template on the road to the World Cup was fearless batting, irrespective of the conditions, situation or opposition. Now, with batting struggling and India in a spot, would they stick to the same blueprint or adapt? Kotak felt the team should stick to what worked for them.</p><p>“I honestly don't think we need to change too many things. We will play the same brand of cricket. Yes, like I said, sometimes you lose a couple of quick wickets and somebody tries to see off six, eight balls, not defending but maybe the shot selection or a risk percentage of shots you play. But that is about it; otherwise, in a T20 game, I think we have to be very positive and play the same brand of cricket which has given us success, and clearly, that is the way we will play; there will not be any difference.”</p>