<p>South African captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. </p><p>This is the first match of the Super 8 stage of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup 2026</a> for both the undefeated teams. </p><p>South Africa made four changes, bringing in regulars Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller and Lungi Ndgidi into the playing XI. </p>.India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Updates | Miller's 50 puts South Africa in driver's seat.<p>Markram at the toss said: "We are going to bat first. It looks like a really good wicket - a lot drier than the previous one we came across here - so we’re not expecting that early tackiness. From the previous game, we’ve made four changes to go back to our usual XI."</p><p>Meanwhile, India remained unchanged with vice-captain Axar Patel kept out of the team as Washington Sundar gets another match -- a move captain Suryakumar Yadav described as "tactical". </p><p>I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay. We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game," Yadav said. </p><p><strong>India playing 11: </strong>Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy</p><p><strong>South Africa playing 11:</strong> Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi</p>