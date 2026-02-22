Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa opt to bat first as India leave out Axar Patel

South Africa made four changes, bringing in regulars Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller and Lungi Ndgidi into the playing XI.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 13:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us