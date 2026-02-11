Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa pip Afghanistan after two Super Overs in thriller

What followed was an incredible sequence of two Super Overs with fortunes swinging either way after every ball.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 10:28 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us