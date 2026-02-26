<p>South Africa thrashed West Indies by nine wickets in the Super Eights Group 1 tie at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (February 26) to all but clinch a semifinal spot at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup 2026</a>. </p><p>Chasing a target of 177, skipper Aiden Markram led from the front with an unbeaten 82 off 46 balls as the Proteas romped home with 23 balls to spare.</p><p>With South Africa taking two vital points off the West Indies, hosts India now have their qualification hopes firmly in their own hands as a Proteas defeat would have dented their chances severely.</p><p>The loss hurt the Caribbean side's net run rate that came down to 1.791 from a healthy 5.350.</p>.T20 World Cup | We've messed up on a grand scale: India coach Ryan ten Doeschate on South Africa defeat.<p>Earlier, South Africa pacers ran through the West Indies' batting line-up before a stirring lower-order fightback from Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder lifted the two-time champions to 176 for eight in their T20 World Cup clash here on Thursday.</p><p>From the high of posting one of the highest totals in the tournament's history in their previous outing, West Indies were in for a rude shock as Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Lungi Ngidi (3/30) exploited the hard length to reduce the big-hitting line-up to 83 for seven.</p><p>Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out off 37) stitched together a record 89-run stand for the eighth wicket to prevent a complete collapse of the innings.</p><p>Earlier, Markram won the toss and elected to bowl. While South Africa remained unchanged, Roston Chase came in place of Akeal Hosein for the West Indies.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>