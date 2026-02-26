Menu
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa thrash Windies, all but seal semis spot

Chasing a target of 177, skipper Aiden Markram led from the front with an unbeaten 82 off 46 balls as the Proteas romped home with 23 balls to spare.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 12:47 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 12:47 IST
