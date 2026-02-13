Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Stumped by Erasmus, India brace for another unconventional spin threat against Pakistan

Fundamentally, both Erasmus and Tariq bowl off-spin and mix it up with unusual variations.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 08:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 08:37 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us