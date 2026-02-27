Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Surprised to see Abhishek Sharma playing defensively but he has silenced his critics: Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary batter Gavaskar said it has been a learning curve for Abhishek, whose batting exploits are at the forefront of India’s attack.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 10:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketICC T20 World CupSunil Gavaskarabhishek sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us