<p>India won the toss and chose to bat against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. </p><p>Ahmedabad has been the highest scoring venue of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup</a> 2026 so far with an average first innings score of 192. </p><p>India made two changes, with Washington Sundar getting his first game of the tournament, while Axar Patel has been rested. Pacer Arshdeep Singh came back, replacing Kuldeep Yadav in the playing 11. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backs Abhishek Sharma to come good.<p>"We are going to bat first. Looks a good surface, we practiced here last night, there was a little bit of dew, so hopefully we get runs on the board and try and defend it because we're going to play the game on a similar strip 2 or 3 days later, so why not put bowlers under a little bit of pressure," Yadav said. </p><p>Scott Edwards said his team was looking for a complete performance to sign off their campaign. </p><p>India playing 11: : Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh</p><p>Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein</p>