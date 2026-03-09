<p>India's coach Gautam Gambhir was in awe of his predecessor Rahul Dravid and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman, acknowledging their role in shaping the national side which defended the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, crushing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final..</p><p>"Look, first of all, I think I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul (Dravid) bhai and then to Laxman. Because what Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such a good shape, I have to thank him for everything, what he's done during his tenure," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India are world champions again, defend their title.<p>"And then VVS Laxman for unconditionally doing so much for Indian cricket, especially behind (closed) doors, because COE remains the pipeline for Indian cricket."</p><p>Dravid was the head coach when India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma in the US and Cairbbean while Laxman has drawn widespread praise for grooming the next line of players at the COE.</p><p>Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's influence in team building was also praised by Gambhir.</p><p>"...he does take a lot of flak and the amount of honesty he's worked with," he said, eluding to some tough calls by Agarkar, including the decision to hand over ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill last year despite Rohit leading the team to the Champions Trophy triumph.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>