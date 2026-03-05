Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | The deja vu moment for South Africa

For South Africa, who were re-admitted to international cricket in 1992 following a two-decade ban over apartheid, this is nothing new, but painful.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 06:16 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketNew ZealandSouth AfricaT20 World CupWorld CupICC T20 World CupICCInternational Cricket CouncilProteas

Follow us on :

Follow Us