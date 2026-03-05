<p>Yet another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-cricket-council">International Cricket Council (ICC) </a>World Cup, yet another heartbreak moment for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-africa">South Africa</a>. </p><p>After winning seven straight matches on the trot, South Africa's campaign in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">ICC T20 Word Cup 2026</a> came to a grinding halt as Finn Allen's blistering 33-ball hundred pummeled them into submission.</p>.New Zealand vs South Africa Live Updates | Finn Allen slams 33-ball ton as NZ storm into the final.<p>With Australia exiting the tournament early and hosts India struggling in the initial stages, the Proteas were expected to go the distance before being blown away by Allen blitzkrieg. </p><p>For South Africa, who were re-admitted to international cricket in 1992 following a two-decade ban over apartheid, this is nothing new as it is a déjà vu moment for them, but a rather painful one to endure. </p><p><strong>Circa 1999</strong></p><p>In the 1999 50-over World Cup held in the Old Blighty, a Lance 'Zulu' Klusener inspired Proteas upset the form book and looked like going all the way before the pressure 'choked' them twice against Australia (in the last Super Six tie and semis).</p><p><strong>Rewind to 2024 T20 World Cup</strong></p><p>The most recent history of them choking was in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 held in the US and Caribbean where they had an unbeaten streak of eight games before snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in the final against India.</p><p><strong>Fast forward to 2026</strong></p><p>Critics might point at the fact that in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">ongoing tournament</a>, South Africa played all the matches in Ahmedabad when they batted first and won.</p><p>But in Kolkata on Wednesday (March 4), Allen had literally a stroll in the 'garden' as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand </a>thrashed them. As South Africa coach Shukri Conrad himself said after his team's nine-wicket defeat, "it was not a choke but a walloping". </p><p>It did not help them that the spin of the coin which plays a huge role in matches in the sub-continent where the 'dew factor' comes in to play under the floodlights, did not help them.</p><p>Throughout the tournament, the trend has been to win the toss and chase down the target.</p><p>Going into the match, South Africa were the overwhelming favourites with them never having lost a match in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc">ICC </a>T20 World Cup to the Kiwis. </p><p>But it was just not their day , especially once they lost the prolific Quinto de Kock quickly. Runs just dried up, they could not score a single boundary between overs 10 to 13 and despite Marco Jansen's nice-little cameo, they ended up with a sub-par total which was never going to be be challenge for New Zealand.</p><p>While defending 169, everything went wrong for the Proteas, from bowling too short to failing to hold on catches and Allen and Tim Seifert sent them on a leather hunt with the Kiwis cantering home in 12.5 overs. </p><p>The crushing defeat just added to to South Africa's growing list of heartbreaks in ICC tournaments. </p><p>Despite the loss Conrad took pride in his side's seven-match winning run en route the semifinals.</p><p>"I thought we did some exceptional stuff throughout the tournament. Played some really good cricket. I'm incredibly proud of these guys," he said.</p><p>But the reality is that South Africa have bowed out in the knockout stage of yet another ICC marquee event and as is the case always — not because of lack of trying -- It's de ja vu all over for the Proteas! </p>