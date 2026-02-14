<p>Zimbabwe stunned Australia in what was the first major upset of the ongoing ICC<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup"> T20 World Cup</a> 2026. </p><p>The Sikandar Raza-led team is ranked 11th in T20Is and booked a spot in the global tournament through the World Cup qualifier. Not many had Zimbabwe as the contenders for the spot in the top eight, given they are placed in a group alongside hosts Sri Lanka and World No. 2 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Australia">Australia</a>. They had achieved a similar feat in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 as well. </p><p>However, the unexpected result means Zimbabwe are placed second in the group with two wins in as many matches, giving themselves a shot at the next round. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | First upset of the tournament as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs.<p>The World Cup has given a scare to several higher ranked teams, but the disparity in experience and skill have been exposed with top teams getting out of jail. </p><p>It started with the tournament opener when the Netherlands had Pakistan 114/7 while defending 148. On the same day, the USA had India at 77/6 before a rescue act from skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Nepal has fallen short of the finish line against England by just four runs, while Afghanistan made South Africa to sweat it out in two Super Overs. </p><p>But, a win for Zimbabwe is when the first major upset happened almost a week into the tournament. Upsets are not uncommon, especially in the T20 World Cup. Several giants and contenders have been knocked out after losing to a much lower ranked or associate teams. </p><p>Here are five such instances where lower-ranked teams pulled of some of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. </p>.<p>In 2024, the USA stunned everyone when they overcame Pakistan in a thrilling super over contest. Batting first Pakistan were restricted to 159 in 20 overs. The USA, led by skipper Monank Patel's half century matches the total. </p><p>In the super over, the USA notched up 18 runs before conceding just 13 to register one of the greatest upsets of the tournament. Having won a match against Canada and an abandoned match against Ireland meant that the USA advanced to the Super 8 stage ahead of Pakistan, who were primed to join India from the group. </p>.<p>In 2022, the Netherlands knocked South Africa out with a stunning 13-run win in what was a do-or-die encounter for the Test playing nation. </p><p>Placed in the "group of death" with India and Pakistan, South Africa was at five points, while Pakistan was at six. A defeat meant that the previous year's runner ups were knocked out in the first round in the 2022 edition. </p><p>The Netherlands have a history of upsets. In 2009, they had beaten England in a last ball thriller while chasing 163 to win.</p>.<p>Another massive upset in 2022 came when Namibia thrashed Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the first round. </p><p>While the defeat did not knock Sri Lanka out of the tournament immediately, the margin of the victory made the world turn heads towards Namibia. </p>.<p>Back when Afghanistan was an associate nation, its meteoric rise was a story etched in cricketing folklore. The crises-hit country shocked West Indies, who went on to become champions of that edition, with impressive bowling. </p><p>Defending just 123 runs, Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 117 to complete a brilliant win.</p><p>This was the first of Afghanistan's many wins against top teams. In the 2024 edition, the team thrashed both New Zealand and Australia to book a spot in the semifinal, which was their best ever finish at the T20 World Cup. </p>.<p>It was a World Cup of upsets in 2022. Ireland beat neighbours England by 5 runs under the Duckworth Lewis Method due to rain. </p><p>Ireland batted first and were bowled out for 157 runs. In reply, England, the eventual champions, were reduced to 105/5 in the 15th over before rain forced no more play. At the time England were five runs behind, handing Ireland a famous win. </p>