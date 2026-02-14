Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Top upsets that caused problems for higher-ranked teams in the tournament

The World Cup has given a scare to several higher ranked teams, but the disparity in experience and skill have been exposed with top teams getting out of jail.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 04:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

USA beat Pakistan in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Netherlands beat South Africa in 2022

Namibia vs Sri Lanka in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan beat West Indies in 2016

Ireland vs England in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 04:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us