ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Tucker’s 94 powers Ireland to massive 96-run win over Oman

Chasing the massive total, Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) gave Oman hope but once they departed it all went downhill as they were bowled out for 139 in 18 overs.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 10:41 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 10:41 IST
