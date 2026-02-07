<p>The United States of America won the toss and elected to field first in their inaugural match of T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against India. </p><p>For India, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah misses out, while Mohammed Siraj comes in. </p><p>Winning the toss, "World Cup is one of the biggest stages in world sport. We carry a lot of expectations and hopes from the US so we want to perform well and do our best. It's a dream come true for a lot of players. We started our cricketing careers in India, and now playing the World Cup representing USA, it's a great feeling."</p><p>Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We were looking to bat first. It looks good here. I played a lot of cricket here," adding that Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are missing. </p><p><strong>India playing 11: </strong> Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy</p><p>USA playing 11: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar</p>