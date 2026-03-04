<p>An unexpected problem staring at the Indians as they enter the most crucial phase of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20world%20cup"> T20 World Cup</a> is the sudden dip in form of their ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Yes, the 34-year-old is the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps and a decent economy of 7.66 overall, but he’s been unusually expensive since the start of the Super Eights phase.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=south%20africa">South African</a> batters took the attack to him, picking him apart for 47 runs and losing just one wicket in the process. The spinner’s struggles continued at his hometown Chennai in the second game against Zimbabwe, where he gave away 35 runs (1 wicket). The status quo remained in the final match of the Super 8s versus West Indies at Eden Gardens — a ground which has been his home since 2020 when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders — where he leaked 40 runs (1 wicket).</p>.<p>Since the series against Bangladesh at home in October 2024, where he returned to the national fold after three years in the wilderness following a miserable 2021 T20 World Cup where he went wicketless in three games, Chakravarthy has been one of the primary weapons in skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s armoury. He’s bagged 69 wickets in 37 matches at an economy of 7.46.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Need special and perfect game to beat England': India bowling coach Morne Morkel.<p>It’s not that Chakravarthy isn’t trying — he’s one of the most hard-working bowlers at the ‘nets’ and even goes full tilt all alone during optional sessions. It’s just that suddenly things have gone awry for him, and he’s seemingly looking at sea in trying to arrest the slide. Whatever he’s been trying to the best of his capabilities too isn’t working. </p>.<p>Bowling coach Morne Morkel, who’s been seen having a lot of conversations with Chakravarthy during various training sessions, reckoned the spinner is just one game away from finding his potency.</p>.<p>“It's a tricky question to answer here now. I mean, obviously, I can't reveal his process, but I keep on telling him that in our bowling line-up, with the skill and variation Varun's got, he's got the ability to take a wicket almost every ball,” Morkel said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“So if he goes for a boundary or the ball, he's not executed as well as possible. For him, it's just to move on to the next one and make sure he commits to that next ball. I think he's a highly skilful guy, hard to pick once you walk into the crease. So for him, it's just about getting that confidence with the ball, getting his speed, his length, control right, and not trying to overthink it. I think with Varun, at times, to his credit, he wants to be a big performer for the team, so he'll put a little bit of pressure on himself. But yeah, he's a match winner for us, and for him, it’s just to stay and bowl every ball and make sure it's his best ball.”</p>.<p>India will be hoping the semifinals against England is the match Chakravarthy regains his mojo. </p>