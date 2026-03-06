<p>Hardik Pandya's 12-ball 27, including three fours and two sixes propelled India past 250 against England in the second semifinal of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup</a> at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.</p><p>The all-rounder also picked up two wickets with the ball and inflicted a brilliant runout of centurion Jacob Bethell in the final over. He also bowled the decisive penultimate over conceding only nine runs. </p><p>With India eventually winning by just seven runs, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hardik%20Pandya">Pandya</a>'s contributions proved to be vital in the big game. </p><p>Among spectators at the Wankhede were several Bollywood stars, former cricketers. Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was also seen with his son son, Agastya.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India prevail over England in a run-fest thriller.<p><strong>Agastya gets angry at Hardik</strong></p><p>Agastya, the five-year-old son of Pandya, has gone viral on social media for his angry reaction upon his father getting out to a rash shot. </p><p>In the final over of the innings, Pandya was runout while attempting to sneak a second run in order to push the scoreboard further. The dismissal seemingly upset his son. </p>.<p>As Pandya walked back to the pavilion, Agastya was seen calling out his father in anger and gesturing the kind of flick shot he played to a full toss. </p><p>This caught the attention of Mahieka, who was also seemingly surprised at the reaction. The scene was caught in the live broadcast, and later shared widely on social media. </p><p>Agastya is Pandya's son from his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic. The two got married in 2020, but separated in 2024. The ex-couple continue to co-parent Agastya. </p>