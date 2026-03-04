ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | West Indies and Zimbabwe stranded as Middle East conflict continues, see airport closures & flight disruptions

<p>Mumbai: Players and support staff members of both West Indies and Zimbabwe have been stranded in India owing to flight disruptions and airport closures caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East. </p>.<p>Both West Indies and Zimbabwe, who were scheduled to depart on Monday following the conclusion of their Super Eights game of the ICC T20 World Cup, were unable to do so due to flight cancellations and have stayed put in Kolkata and New Delhi respectively.</p>.<p>“Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions,” CWI posted on X.</p>.<p>“CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities, and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority. The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well.”</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Zimbabwe enter Super8s as Australia knocked out .<p>Zimbabwe Cricket too took to X to announce their travel troubles. “The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes. ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return.”</p>.<p>It has been reliably learnt that the ICC, which is headquartered in Dubai, has been in constant talks with several airline carriers to secure a safe passage out of India for both the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Dubai is one of the cities that has been hit by Iran in retaliation for strikes launched by US and Israel. </p>