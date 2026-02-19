<p>West Indies skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a second consecutive half-century and a disciplined performance by helped the Caribbeans post a comfortable 42-run victory over Italy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C encounter in Kolkata on Thursday (February 19).</p><p>The victory ensured that the Caribbeans finished their group stage campaign unbeaten.</p><p>Set a target of 166, Italy were bowled out for 123 in 18 overs with Matthew Forde (3/19), Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Gudakesh Motie (2/24) doing the bulk of the damage with the ball for West Indies.</p><p>Skipper Hope slammed a 46-ball 75 to guide West Indies to 165/6 after Italy opted to field.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Unpredictable West Indies have a mountain to climb .<p>Hope's fluent knock with six fours and four sixes held the innings together, but experienced spinners Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) choked the run flow in the back-end to keep the total in check.</p><p>On a batting-friendly Eden surface with a lightning outfield, where England's 202 was nearly chased down by Italy in the previous game, the target looked underwhelming at the innings break.</p><p>But West Indies' bowlers got the job done without much hassle.</p><p>Italy thus finished their campaign with one win from four matches, their lone victory coming against Nepal.</p><p>West Indies, who had already sealed their Super Eights berth, topped the group with all wins.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>