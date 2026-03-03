Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026| West Indies, Zimbabwe teams stranded in India due to international airspace restrictions

Flight operations in the Gulf region are currently suspended with damage also reported at the Dubai International Airport, which is one the busiest in the world.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 05:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 05:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupICC T20 World CupWest Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us