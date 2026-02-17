Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Zimbabwe enter Super8s as Australia knocked out

This is only the second time the Aussies have been knocked out in the group stages of the men’s T20 World Cup. The first time it happened was in 2009 edition.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 12:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 12:22 IST
sportsSports NewsAustraliaCricketT20 World CupWorld CupZimbabweIreland

Follow us on :

Follow Us