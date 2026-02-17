<p>Former champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a> were knocked out of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 </a>after the Zimbabwe vs Ireland Group B tie in Pallekele was washed out without a ball being bowled.</p>.<p>Both Ireland and Zimbabwe were awarded one point each from abandoned game. The shared points took Zimbabwe to five, enough to secure a Super 8 berth. They will face India in their opening Super 8 match on February 26 in Chennai.</p><p>With table-toppers Sri Lanka (6) having already qualified for the Super 8s, the contest held significant importance for Zimbabwe and Ireland, who had come into the game with four and two points respectively.</p><p>Australia were also on two points following their an abject 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe, later which they crashed to an eight-wicket loss to co-hosts Sri Lanka.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Australia on the brink, here's how the 'mighty' can still qualify for Super 8; scenarios explained.<p>The former champions needed Zimbabwe to lose both their remaining matches to stay in contention, but persistent rain ended their hopes.</p><p>The toss at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was initially delayed due to drizzle, with the ground remaining under covers for a considerable period.</p><p>However, continuous rain and a wet outfield prevented any play, confirming Zimbabwe's progression to the Super 8 stage.</p><p>Zimbabwe became the seventh team to get a ticket to the Super 8s, completing group G1 also comprising India, South Africa and West Indies.</p><p>Zimbabwe will play their final group match against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19.</p><p>This is only the second time the Aussies have been knocked out in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup.</p><p>The previous happened in the 2009 edition in England when the Kangaroos lost both its games in the group stage to crash out early. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>