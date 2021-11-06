ICC T20 World Cup | England vs South Africa LIVE: van de Dussen, de Kock accelerate; SA 65/1 after 9 overs

A semifinal spot virtually assured, in-form England would look to dent South Africa's hopes of reaching the last-four stage when the two teams meet each other in a high-voltage Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
SA 65/1 after 9 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Chris Jordan to de Kock, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, de Kock thumps the ball through cover for a single.
8.2Chris Jordan to van der Dussen, no run, good length ball on off stump, van der Dussen guides the ball to cover.
8.3Chris Jordan to van der Dussen, 1 run, full ball on off stump, van der Dussen punches the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.4Chris Jordan to de Kock, 1 run, full ball into the pads, de Kock guides the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.5Chris Jordan to van der Dussen, 2 Leg Byes, full ball on middle and leg, van der Dussen moves across his stumps to work the ball to the leg side but the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side and van der Dussen completes two runs in meantime, Morgan takes the review and the review shows that it is umpire's call.
8.6Chris Jordan to van der Dussen, FOUR! Good length ball on middle and leg, van der Dussen tucks the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
SA 56/1 after 8 overs
Adil Rashid to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Adil Rashid to de Kock, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, de Kock guides the ball down to long-on for a single.
7.2Adil Rashid to van der Dussen, FOUR! Fullish ball on middle and leg, van der Dussen plays a reverse sweep to send the ball racing through deep backward point for a boundary.
7.3Adil Rashid to van der Dussen, no run, full ball wide of off stump, van der Dussen attempts a wild slog but fails to connect.
7.4Adil Rashid to van der Dussen, 1 run, full ball on off stump, van der Dussen drives the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.5Adil Rashid to de Kock, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, de Kock guides the ball down to deep mid-wicket for another single.
7.6Adil Rashid to van der Dussen, no run, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the fielder at short fine.
SA 49/1 after 7 overs
Moeen Ali to bowl the seventh over.
6.1Moeen Ali to de Kock, 1 run, fullish ball wide of off stump, de Kock moves to the leg side and drives the ball for a single.
6.2Moeen Ali to van der Dussen, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, van der Dussen guides the ball to the leg side for a single.
6.3 Moeen Ali to de Kock, FOUR! Fullish ball on middle and leg, de Kock plays a reverse sweep for a boundary.
6.4Moeen Ali to de Kock, 1 run, full ball on middle, de Kock plays the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5Moeen Ali to van der Dussen, 1 run, good length ball, van der Dussen plays the ball for a single.
6.6Moeen Ali to de Kock, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, de Kock drives the ball through cover for a single.
SA 40/1 after 6 overs
Chris Woakes to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, FOUR! Fullish ball on middle and leg, van der Dussen flicks, the ball takes a thick inside edge and runs down to fine-leg for a boundary.
5.2Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, SIX! HUGE! Fullish ball wide of off stump, van der Dussen walks across his stumps and flicks, the ball flies over deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum!!!!
5.3Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, van der Dussen steps down and works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.4Chris Woakes to de Kock, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, de Kock dabs the ball to cover for a single.
5.5Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, 1 run, fullish ball going down leg, van der Dussen works the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
5.6Chris Woakes to de Kock, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, de Kock guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
SA 21/1 after 4 overs
Chris Woakes to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Chris Woakes tovan der Dussen, FOUR! Fullish ball wide of off stump, van der Dussen moves to the off side and paddle sweeps the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
3.2Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, no run, slow full ball on off stump, van der Dussen looks to defend the ball but the ball beats the outside edge of the bat.
3.3Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, no run, full ball on off stump, van der Dussen drives the ball to mid-off.
3.4Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, no run, good length ball on off and middle, van der Dussen blocks the ball.
3.5Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, no run, fullish ball on middle and leg, van der Dussen drives the ball to mid-on.
3.6Chris Woakes to van der Dussen, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, van der Dusseen drives the ball to mid-on for a single.
SA 16/1 after 3 overs
Moeen Ali to bowl the third over.
2.1Moeen Ali to de Kock, FOUR! Fullish ball on off stump, de Kock steps down and thumps the ball dowm to long-off for a boundary.
2.2Moeen Ali to de Kock, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes down to the leg side and de Kock takes a single.
2.3 Moeen Ali to Hendricks, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Hendricks makes room and cuts the ball to point.
2.4Moeen Ali to Hendricks, no run, good length ball on off stump, Hendricks plays the ball to mid-off.
2.5Moeen Ali to Hendricks, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Full ball on off an middle, Hendricks attemps a wild slog sweep but fails to connect and the ball goes through his defenses to hit the middle stump.
R Hendricks b Moeen Ali 2(8)
Rassie van der Dussen walks out to bat.
2.5 Moeen Ali to van der Dussen, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, van der Dussen plays the ball to t5he leg side for a single.
2.6Moeen Ali to de Kock, no run,
SA 9/0 after 2 overs
Chris Woakes to bowl the second over.
1.1Chris Woakes to de Kock, no run, full ball on off stump, de Kock pushes thew ball to cover.
1.2Chris Woakes to de Kock, 1 run, full ball on off stump, de Kock drives the ball to mid-off for a quick single.
1.3Chris Woakes to Hendricks, 1 run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Hendriecks goes back in the crease and works the ball to cover for a single.
1.4Chris Woakes to de Kock, no run, slow good length ball on off stump, de Kock works the ball to the leg side.
1.5Chris Woakes to de Kock, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, de Kock drives the ball to mid-off and completes an easy single.
1.6Chris Woakes to Hendricks, no run, good length ball on off stump, Hendricks drives the ball to mid-off.
SA 6/0 after 1 over
Moeen Ali to bowl the first over of the innings. Hendricks is on strike.
0.1Moeen Ali to Hendricks, no run, full ball on off stump, Hendricks pushes the ball to mid-off.
0.2Moeen Ali to Hendricks, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Hendricks works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
0.3Moeen Ali to de Kock, no run, fullish ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads.
0.4Moeen Ali to de Kock, FOUR! Fullish ball around off, de Kock makes room and smacks the ball over extra cover for a boundary.
0.5Moeen Ali to de Kock, 1 run, fullish ball on off stump, de Kock guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
0.6 Moeen Ali to Hendericks, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Hendricks makes room and cuts the ball to the fielder at point.
Eoin Morgan leads the English players on the field. And out walk the two South African openers.
Right, the players and the match officials make their way to the field and line up for the national anthems. First the national anthem of South Africa followed by the national anthem of England. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket!
Teams
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
South Africa:Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Captain quotes from toss
Eoin Morgan, England captain:We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable inning from Jos Buttler the other day. We'll have to give our best in every match. One forced change - Mark Wood is in, his first game of the tournament replaces Tymal Mills
Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain:We were looking to bowl as well, but now we need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it. We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead. We're playing the same team.
Toss
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
South Africa can bowl themselves into the semifinals: Morkel
Former pacer Morne Morkel feels South Africa can "bowl themselves" into the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup as their bowlers have the capability to rattle the in-form England top order on Saturday.
For South Africa to seal a semifinal berth, they must win against England by a good margin in their final group match and hope West Indies beat contenders Australia, who currently have superior net run rate to the Proteas.
"The bowling attack is certainly the Proteas' strength and I believe they can bowl us into the semifinals," Morkel wrote in his column for the ICC. (PTI)
Confident England look to dash South Africa's hopes
With a net run rate of +3.183, England are more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa are lying in the third spot with six points from four matches.
Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. (PTI)