Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia match

The team management is hopeful of having the 25-year-old fit for the key match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 04:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cupabhishek sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us