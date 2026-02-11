<p>World No.1 ranked T20I batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Abhishek%20Sharma">Abhishek Sharma</a> has been hospitalised for the last two days with a stomach infection in Delhi amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a>. </p><p>With this, Abhishek's participation in the match against Namibia on Thursday at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>remains doubtful.</p><p>"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.T20 World Cup | Bengaluru-bred Sanjay Krishnamurthi living the American dream.<p>The team management is hopeful of having the 25-year-old fit for the key match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. </p><p>According a <em>PTI </em>report, Abhishek attended a team dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence on Sunday but left earlier than rest of his teammates. </p>