ICC T20 World Cup | Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: Naib, Nabi's late blast takes AFG to 147/6

An in-form Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins in three matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 when they face Afghanistan in match 24 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan defeated India in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and then followed it up with another convincing win over New Zealand. Afghanistan too are riding high after a lopsided match against Scotland. Stay tuned for more updates
PAK 11/0 after 2 overs.
Mohammad Nabi to bowl the second over.
1.1 Nabi to Rizwan, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Rizwan guides the ball to the leg side for a single.
1.2Nabi to Babar, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Babar plays the ball to the leg side for a run.
1.3Nabi to Rizwan, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Rizwan plays the ball down to third-man for a single.
1.4Nabi to Babar, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Babar tucks the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
1.5Nabi to Rizwan, no run, full ball on off stump, Rizwan defends.
1.6Nabi to Rizwan, FOUR! Full ball on middle and leg, Rizwan slog sweeps the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
PAK 3/0 after 1 over.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1Mujeeb to Rizwan, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Rizwan plays the ball to the leg side.
0.2Mujeeb to Rizwan, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Rizwan drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
0.3Mujeeb to Babar, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Babar pushes the ball to mid-off.
0.4Mujeeb to Babar, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Babar hits the ball down to long-on for a single.
0.5Mujeeb to Rizwan, no run, full ball on off stump, Rizwan pushes the ball back to Rizwan.
0.6Mujeeb to Rizwan, 1 run, full ball on leg stump, Rizwan guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
Welcome to the second half of the match. Pakistan's chase is about to get underway! The players and the two umpires are back on the field. As always Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan.
AFG 147/6 after 20 overs.
Afridi to bowl the last over.
19.1Afridi to Nabi, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Nabi drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
19.2Afridi to Naib, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naib mishits the ball to cover for a single.
19.3Afridi to Nabi, 1 run, yorker on middle and leg, Nabi digs the ball down to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
19.4Afridi to Naib, 1 Leg Bye, yorker on middle and leg, the ball hits Naib's pads and goes to the leg side. Naib steals a single.
19.5Afridi to Nabi, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Nabi drives the ball down to long-off and darts to the other end for a single.
19.5Afridi to Naib, NO BALL! Waist-high full toss wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naib.
FREE HIT!
19.6Afridi to Naib, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Nain guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
AFG 140/6 after 19 overs.
Haris Rauf to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1 Haris Rauf to Nabi, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Nabi mistimes his slog and the ball goes down to deep mid-wicket and Nabi settles for a single.
18.2Haris Rauf to Naib, 1 run, slow good length ball on middle and leg, Naib hits the ball to square-leg and takes a single.
18.3Haris Rauf to Nabi, EDGE AND FOUR! Rauf bowls full on off stump, Nabi swings his bat, the ball takes a thick outside edge and runs down to third-man for a boundary.
18.4Haris Rauf to Nabi, FOUR MORE! Back of the length ball on off stump, Nabi goes back and muscles the ball to square-leg for a boundary.
18.5Haris Rauf to Nabi, 1 run, slow good length ball on off stump, Nabi mishits the ball to square-leg and gets a single.
18.6Haris Rauf to Naib, FOUR! Short ball drifting down leg, Naib swings his bat and sends the ball racing dowm to fine-leg for a boundary.
AFG 125/6 after 18 overs.
Hasan Ali to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1 Hasan Ali toNaib, SIX! BANG! Slow length ball wide of off stump, Naib whacks the ball and the ball flies over deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum!!!!
17.2Hasan Ali to Naib, FOUR! NAIB ON THE CHARGE! Full ball on off stump, Naib goes back and drills the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.3Hasan Ali to Naib, 2 runs, good length ball outside off, Naib hits the ball to square-leg and gets two runs with ease.
17.4Hasan Ali to Naib, 2 runs, good length ball wide of off stump, Naib thumps the ball over cover and gets a couple of runs.
17.5Hasan Ali to Naib, FOUR MORE! Full ball on off stump, Naib hammers the ball down to long-on for a boundary.
17.5Hasan Ali to Naib, 1 run, yorker on middle and leg, Naib digs the ball to the leg side and takes a single.
OH NO! IT IS A NO BALL!!!!|
FREE HIT!
17.6Hasan Ali to Nabi, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Nabi drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
AFG 104/6 after 17 overs.
Haris Rauf to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1 Haris Rauf to Naib, 1 run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Naib clips the ball to the leg side for a single.
16.2Haris Rauf to Nabi, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Nabi pushes the ball to cover for a single.
16.3Haris Rauf to Naib, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball comes back in and beats the edge of the bat.
16.4Haris Rauf to Naib, no run, slow full ball tad wide of off stump, Naib looks to push the ball to cover but misses.
16.5Haris Rauf to Naib, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Naib pushes the ball back to Rauf.
16.6Haris Rauf to Naib, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Naib pulls the ball to square-leg for a single.
AFG 101/6 after 16 overs.
Afridi to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1Afridi to Naib, no run, full ball on off and middle, Naib works the ball back to the bowler.
15.1 Afridi to Naib, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
15.2Afridi to Naib, FOUR! Half volley drifting down the leg side, Naib clips the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
15.3Afridi to Naib, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Naib works the ball to cover for a single.
15.4Afridi to Nabi, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Nabi drives the ball to backward point for a run.
15.5Afridi to Naib, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Nabi punches the ball to cover and takes a quick single.
15.6Afridi to Nabi, no run, yorker on off stump, Nabi brings his bat down in time to defend the ball.
AFG 93/6 after 15 overs.
Hasan Ali to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Hasan Ali to Nabi, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
14.1Hasan Ali to Nabi, FOUR! SMACKED! Half volley wide of off stump, Nabi waits and drives the ball over extra cover for a boundary.
14.2Hasan Ali to Nabi, no run, short ball on off stump Nabi looks to cut the ball but the ball races past the edge of the bat.
14.3Hasan Ali to Nabi, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Nabi guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
14.4Hasan Ali to Naib, no run, full ball on off stump, Naib works the ball to the leg side.
14.5Hasan Ali to Naib, no run, good length ball on off stump, Naib pushes the ball to mid-off.
14.6Hasan Ali to Naib, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Naib plays the ball to backward square-leg for a run.
AFG 86/6 after 14 overs.
Haris Rauf to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1 Haris Rauf to Nabi, EDGE AND FOUR! Short ball wide of off stump, Nabi gets a deliberate edge on the ball and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
13.2Haris Rauf to Nabi, no run, full ball on middle stump, Nabi blocks the ball.
13.3Haris Rauf to Nabi, no run, good length ball on off stump, Nabi goes on his backfoot and plays the ball to point.
13.3Haris Rauf to Nabi, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
13.4 Haris Rauf to Nabi, FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Nabi plays an inside out shot to loft the ball over cover for a boundary.
13.5Haris Rauf to Nabi, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Nabi works the ball to the leg side. \
13.6Haris Rauf to Nabi, 1run, good length ball on middle and leg, Nabi guides the ball to fine-leg for a single.
AFG 76/6 after 13 overs.
Shadab Khan to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Shadab Khan to Nabi, 2 runs, full ball on middle and leg, Nabi plays the ball to mid-wicket for two runs.
12.2Shadab Khan to Nabi, no run, full ball on off stump, Nabi defends.
12.3Shadab Khan to Nabi, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Nabi works the ball to the leg side for a single.
12.4Shadab Khan to Najib, SIX! MUCH NEEDED SIX FOR AFGHANISTAN! Full ball on middle stump, Najib goes on one knee and slogs the ball to send it soaring over square-leg for a maximum!!!!
12.5Shadab Khan to Najib, WICKET! Good length ball tad wide of off stump, Najib prods his bat, the ball spins away and kisses the outside edge of the bat and goes straight into Mohammad Rizwan's gloves.
Najibullah c Rizwan b Shadab Khan 22(21)
Gulbadin Naib walks out to bat.
12.6Shadab Khan to Gulbadin, no run, good length ball on off stump, Gulbadin defends the ball to cover.
AFG 67/5 after 12 overs.
Hasan Ali to bowl the twelveth over.
11.1Hasan Ali to Najib, no run, good length ball on off stump, Najib pushes the ball to cover.
11.2Hasan Ali toNajib, no run, good length ball on off and middle, Najib defends.
11.3Hasan Ali to Najib, no run, short ball on middle and leg, Najib ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
11.4Hasan Ali to Najib, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Najib drives the ball to cover.
11.5Hasan Ali toNajib, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Najib cuts but the ball rolls to the man at backward point.
11.6Hasan Ali toNajib, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Najib drives the ball to Shadab Khan at backward point.
AFG 67/5 after 11 overs.
Shadab Khan to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1Shadab Khan to Nabi, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Nabi guides the ball to the leg side for a single.
10.2Shadab Khan to Zadran, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Zadran nudges the ball to the leg side for a single.
10.3Shadab Khan to Nabi, no run, full ball on off stump, Nabi works the ball to cover.
10.4Shadab Khan to Nabi, no run, full ball on off stump, Nabi drives the ball to cover.
10.5Shadab Khan to Nabi, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Nabi defends.
10.6Shadab Khan to Nabi, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Nabi plays the ball to the off side.
AFG 65/5 after 10 overs.
Imad Wasim to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Imad Wasim to Jamat, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball tad wide of off stump, Jamat slogs the ball but the ball has not been timed well as it is hit towards the longer side of the ground and Fakhar Zaman at deep mid-wicket takes a fine catch.
Karim Janat c Fakhar Zaman b Imad Wasim 15(17)
Moahammad Nabi walks out to bat.
9.2Imad Wasim to Nabi, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Nabi pushes the ball to cover.
9.3Imad Wasim toNabi, no run, good length ball on off stump, Nabi works the ball to point.
9.4Imad Wasim toNabi, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Nabi looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
9.5ImadWasim to Nabi, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Nabi works the ball to the leg side for a single.
9.6Imad Wasim to Zadran, no run, full ball on off stump, Zadran pushes the ball back to Imad.
AFG 64/4 after 9 overs.
Shadab Khan to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Shadab Khan to Janat, 1 run, full ball, Janat works the ball for a single.
8.2Shadab Khan to Najib, no run, good length ball on off stump, Najib defends.
8.3Shadab Khan to Najib, FOUR! Full toss on off stump, Najib plays a reverse sweep and gets a boundary.
8.4Shadab Khan to Najib, no run, full ball on off stump, Najib pushes the ball to cover.
8.5Shadab Khan to Najib, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Najib helps the ball to the fielder at short fine.
8.6Shadab Khan to Najib, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg, Najib pulls and plays the ball through backward square-leg for a boundary.
AFG 49/4 after 6 overs.
Hasan Ali to bowl the sixth over.
5.1 Hasan Ali to Gurbaz, WICKET! CAUGHT! AFGHANISTAN CREATING HARA-KIRI! Back of the length ball wide of off stump, Gurbaz rocks back and hits the ball high in the air, Babaz Azam at mid-on tracks back and completes an easy catch.
Gurbaz c Babar Azam b Hasan Ali 10(7)
Najibullah Zadran walks out to bat.
5.2Hasan Ali to Janat, FOUR! Good length ball on middle and leg, Janat flicks the ball wide of the fielder at short fine for a boundary.
5.3Hasan Ali to Janat, no run, good length ball on off stump, Janat pushes the ball to cover.
IT IS A NO BALL! HASAN ALI HAS OVERSTEPPED!
FREE HIT!
5.3Hasan Ali to Janat, no run, yorker on middle and leg, Janat digs the ball out.
5.4Hasan Ali to Janat, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Janat pushes the ball to mid-off for a single.
5.5Hasan Ali to Najib, no run, good length ball on off stump, Najib tucks the ball to cover.
5.6Hasan Ali to Najib, FOUR! GOOD END TO THE OVER! Short and wide and Najib flashes the ball to send it racing through backward point for a boundary.
AFG 39/3 after 5 overs.
Haris Rauf to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Rauf to Gurbaz, 2 runs, good length ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz works the ball behind square on the leg side and completes two runs.
4.2Rauf to Gurbaz, 1 run, good length ball tad wide of off stump, Gurbaz dabs the ball down to third-man for a run.
4.3Rauf to Afghan, WICKET! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! ANOTHER AFGHAN BATTER DEPARTS! Fast good length ball on off stump, Afgan looks to work the ball on the leg side but he closes the face of his bat early and the ball takes a thick leading edge to lob in the direction of Haris Rauf, the pacer makes no mistake in completing a fine catch.
Asghar Afghan c and b Haris Rauf 10(7)
Karim Janat walks out to bat.
4.4Rauf to Janat, no run, yorker on middle stump, Janat brings his bat down in time to dig the ball out to cover.
4.5Rauf to Janat, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Janat rocks back and defends the ball to cover.
4.6Rauf to Janat, SIX! Short and wide, Janat gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball over backward point for a maximum!!!!
AFG 30/2 after 4 overs.
Iamd Wasim to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Iamd Wasim to Gurbaz, SIX! SMACKED! Full ball wide of off stump, the ball is in Gurbaz hitting zone and Gurbaz goes on one knee and slogs the ball to send the ball way way back in the stands.
3.2Iamd Wasim to Gurbaz, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz tucks the ball to the leg side for a single.
3.3Iamd Wasim to Afghan, no run, full ball on off stump, Afghan pushes the ball to cover.
3.4Iamd Wasim to Afghan, no run, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side.
3.5Iamd Wasim to Afghan, SIX! AFGHAN BATTERS COUNTERATTACKING! Full ball on middle and leg, Afghan steps out and slogs the ball over square-leg for the second maximum of the over.
3.6Iamd Wasim to Afghan,FOUR! Fullish ball on middle and leg, Afghan works the ball wide of the man at short fine and gets a boundary.
AFG 13/2 after 3 overs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl the third over.
2.1Afridi to Shahzad, no run, full ball tad wide of off stump, Shahzad pushes the ball to cover.
2.1Afridi to Shahzad, WIDE!Short ball down the leg side.
2.2Afridi to Shahzad, FOUR! FIRST BOUNDARY OF THE MATCH! Nice and full outside off and Shahzad thumps the ball over cover for a boundary.
2.3Afridi to Shahzad, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Shahzad digs the ball to cover.
2.4Afridi to Shahzad, WICKET! CAUGHT! AFRIDI GETS INTO THE ACT NOW! Full ball on middle and leg, Shahzad plays a drive on the up in a hope to clear mid-on but unfortunately, he cannot and Babar Azam at mid-on takes an easy catch.
Mohammad Shahzad c Babar Azam b Shaheen Afridi 8(9)
Asghar Afghan walks out to bat.
2.5Afridi to Afghan, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Afghan works the ball to the fielder at short fine.
2.6Afridi to Afghan, no run, full toss on off stump, Afghan drives the ball down to mid-on.
AFG 8/1 after 2 overs.
Imad Wasim to bowl the second over.
1.1Imad Wasim to Shahzad, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
1.1Imad Wasim to Shahzad, 1 run, short ball drifting on the pads, Shahzad plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
1.2Imad Wasim to Zazai, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Zazai drives the ball to the fielder at short third.
1.3Imad Wasim to Zazai, WICKET! CAUGHT! PAKISTAN STRIKE EARLY! Full ball wide of off stump, Zazai flashes his blade, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and balloons high in the air and Haris Rauf at short third-man runs back to complete a fine catch.
Hazratullah Zazai c Haris Rauf b Imad Wasim 0(5)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks out to bat.
1.4Imad Wasim to Shahzad, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Shahazad works the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.5Imad Wasim to Gurbaz, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz pushes the ball to the leg side.
1.6Imad Wasim to Gurbaz, no run, fullish ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz works the ball with soft hands to the leg side.
AFG 5/0 after 1 over.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl the first over of the innings.Hazratullah Zazaiis on strike.
0.1Afridi toZazai, WIDE! Fukk ball bowled down the leg side.
0.1Afridi toZazai, 1 Leg Bye, fullish ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, there is a loud appeal from Afridi but the umpire is not interested and Zazai takes a single.
0.2Afridi to Shahzad, no run, fullish ball wide of off stump, Shahzad walks down the track to drive the ball but the ball moves away and beats the edge of the bat.
0.3Afridi to Shahzad, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Shahzad dabs the ball down to third-man for a single.
0.4Afridi toZazai, 1 Leg Bye, full and straight ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and there is one more appeal from Afridi, but the umpire once more gives that as not out and Zazai takes a single. Babar Azam is not interested in taking a review.
0.5Afridi to Shahzad, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shahzad drives the ball through cover and takes a run.
0.6Afridi toZazai, an appeal for LBW for the third time in the over and for the third time the umpire has not gone along with Afridi, but this time Babar Azam takes the review, a juicy full toss which raps on the pads, the review shows that the ball is missing the stumps.
Pakistan players form a huddle by the boundary side. After a shot team chat, the men in Green take the field. Afghanistan players have already taken the field.
The players and the match officials are lining up for the national anthems. First is the national anthem of Afghanistan. Next up, the national anthem of Pakistan. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket!
Teams
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Captain quotes from toss
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: We will bat first. It looks dry on the top, could be good for batting first, look to put a decent total on the board and then defend it. We are playing the same team.
Babar Azam: Pakistan captain:The mood in the camp is good, we're in great spirits. It's a team game and I'm lucky to have a good set-up, can't write off any team, they have good spinners. We're also playing an unchanged team.
Toss
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Head-to-head
The two teams have faced each other only once in a T20I match. The match was played back in December 2013 at Sharjah. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets in that match.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
