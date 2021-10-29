ICC T20 World Cup | Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: Pak eye hat-trick of wins against in-form Afghanistan

An in-form Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins in three matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 when they face Afghanistan in match 24 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan defeated India in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and then followed it up with another convincing win over New Zealand. Afghanistan too are riding high after a lopsided match against Scotland. Stay tuned for more updates
Head-to-head
The two teams have faced each other only once in a T20I match. The match was played back in December 2013 at Sharjah. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets in that match.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
