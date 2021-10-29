ICC T20 World Cup | Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE: PAK strike early as both AFG openers depart

An in-form Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins in three matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 when they face Afghanistan in match 24 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan defeated India in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and then followed it up with another convincing win over New Zealand. Afghanistan too are riding high after a lopsided match against Scotland. Stay tuned for more updates
AFG 39/3 after 4 overs.
Haris Rauf to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Rauf to Gurbaz, 2 runs, good length ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz works the ball behind square on the leg side and completes two runs.
4.2Rauf to Gurbaz, 1 run, good length ball tad wide of off stump, Gurbaz dabs the ball down to third-man for a run.
4.3Rauf to Afghan, WICKET! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! ANOTHER AFGHAN BATTER DEPARTS! Fast good length ball on off stump, Afgan looks to work the ball on the leg side but he closes the face of his bat early and the ball takes a thick leading edge to lob in the direction of Haris Rauf, the pacer makes no mistake in completing a fine catch.
Asghar Afghan c and b Haris Rauf 10(7)
Karim Janat walks out to bat.
4.4Rauf to Janat, no run, yorker on middle stump, Janat brings his bat down in time to dig the ball out to cover.
4.5Rauf to Janat, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Janat rocks back and defends the ball to cover.
4.6Rauf to Janat, SIX! Short and wide, Janat gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball over backward point for a maximum!!!!
AFG 30/2 after 4 overs.
Iamd Wasim to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Iamd Wasim to Gurbaz, SIX! SMACKED! Full ball wide of off stump, the ball is in Gurbaz hitting zone and Gurbaz goes on one knee and slogs the ball to send the ball way way back in the stands.
3.2Iamd Wasim to Gurbaz, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz tucks the ball to the leg side for a single.
3.3Iamd Wasim to Afghan, no run, full ball on off stump, Afghan pushes the ball to cover.
3.4Iamd Wasim to Afghan, no run, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side.
3.5Iamd Wasim to Afghan, SIX! AFGHAN BATTERS COUNTERATTACKING! Full ball on middle and leg, Afghan steps out and slogs the ball over square-leg for the second maximum of the over.
3.6Iamd Wasim to Afghan,FOUR! Fullish ball on middle and leg, Afghan works the ball wide of the man at short fine and gets a boundary.
AFG 13/2 after 3 overs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl the third over.
2.1Afridi to Shahzad, no run, full ball tad wide of off stump, Shahzad pushes the ball to cover.
2.1Afridi to Shahzad, WIDE!Short ball down the leg side.
2.2Afridi to Shahzad, FOUR! FIRST BOUNDARY OF THE MATCH! Nice and full outside off and Shahzad thumps the ball over cover for a boundary.
2.3Afridi to Shahzad, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Shahzad digs the ball to cover.
2.4Afridi to Shahzad, WICKET! CAUGHT! AFRIDI GETS INTO THE ACT NOW! Full ball on middle and leg, Shahzad plays a drive on the up in a hope to clear mid-on but unfortunately, he cannot and Babar Azam at mid-on takes an easy catch.
Mohammad Shahzad c Babar Azam b Shaheen Afridi 8(9)
Asghar Afghan walks out to bat.
2.5Afridi to Afghan, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Afghan works the ball to the fielder at short fine.
2.6Afridi to Afghan, no run, full toss on off stump, Afghan drives the ball down to mid-on.
AFG 8/1 after 2 overs.
Imad Wasim to bowl the second over.
1.1Imad Wasim to Shahzad, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
1.1Imad Wasim to Shahzad, 1 run, short ball drifting on the pads, Shahzad plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
1.2Imad Wasim to Zazai, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Zazai drives the ball to the fielder at short third.
1.3Imad Wasim to Zazai, WICKET! CAUGHT! PAKISTAN STRIKE EARLY! Full ball wide of off stump, Zazai flashes his blade, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and balloons high in the air and Haris Rauf at short third-man runs back to complete a fine catch.
Hazratullah Zazai c Haris Rauf b Imad Wasim 0(5)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks out to bat.
1.4Imad Wasim to Shahzad, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, Shahazad works the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.5Imad Wasim to Gurbaz, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz pushes the ball to the leg side.
1.6Imad Wasim to Gurbaz, no run, fullish ball on middle and leg, Gurbaz works the ball with soft hands to the leg side.
AFG 5/0 after 1 over.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl the first over of the innings.Hazratullah Zazaiis on strike.
0.1Afridi toZazai, WIDE! Fukk ball bowled down the leg side.
0.1Afridi toZazai, 1 Leg Bye, fullish ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, there is a loud appeal from Afridi but the umpire is not interested and Zazai takes a single.
0.2Afridi to Shahzad, no run, fullish ball wide of off stump, Shahzad walks down the track to drive the ball but the ball moves away and beats the edge of the bat.
0.3Afridi to Shahzad, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Shahzad dabs the ball down to third-man for a single.
0.4Afridi toZazai, 1 Leg Bye, full and straight ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and there is one more appeal from Afridi, but the umpire once more gives that as not out and Zazai takes a single. Babar Azam is not interested in taking a review.
0.5Afridi to Shahzad, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shahzad drives the ball through cover and takes a run.
0.6Afridi toZazai, an appeal for LBW for the third time in the over and for the third time the umpire has not gone along with Afridi, but this time Babar Azam takes the review, a juicy full toss which raps on the pads, the review shows that the ball is missing the stumps.
Pakistan players form a huddle by the boundary side. After a shot team chat, the men in Green take the field. Afghanistan players have already taken the field.
The players and the match officials are lining up for the national anthems. First is the national anthem of Afghanistan. Next up, the national anthem of Pakistan. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket!
Teams
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Captain quotes from toss
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: We will bat first. It looks dry on the top, could be good for batting first, look to put a decent total on the board and then defend it. We are playing the same team.
Babar Azam: Pakistan captain:The mood in the camp is good, we're in great spirits. It's a team game and I'm lucky to have a good set-up, can't write off any team, they have good spinners. We're also playing an unchanged team.
Toss
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Head-to-head
The two teams have faced each other only once in a T20I match. The match was played back in December 2013 at Sharjah. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets in that match.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
An in-form Pakistan will be looking to make it three wins in three matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 when they face Afghanistan in match 24 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan defeated India in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup and then followed it up with another convincing win over New Zealand. Afghanistan too are riding high after a lopsided match against Scotland.
