ICC T20 World Cup: Amul to sponsor USA cricket team

Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, said, "Collaborating with esteemed brands like Amul inspires us to strive for excellence both on and off the field."

"The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, added.