Home
T20 WC 2021
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
21in21
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
East and Northeast
South
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Features
Metrolife
Entertainment
Travel
Spectrum
Sunday Herald
Living
DH Education
Brandspot
Subscribe
To Epaper
Thursday 28 Oct 2021
updated: 5:50 pm IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 26 ° C Haze
Sensex: 59984.7
-1158.63
Nifty: 17857.25
-353.7
Home
T20 WC 2021
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
21in21
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
East and Northeast
South
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Entertainment News
DH Showtime
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
IN BRIEF:
Aryan Khan gets bail
Asia's biggest drug bust
Oman approves Covaxin
TMC, Cong: Allies turned foes?
de Kock to take knee
World's first unisex condom
Home
Sports
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup | Australia vs Sri Lanka live updates
ICC T20 World Cup | Australia vs Sri Lanka live updates
updated: Oct 28 2021, 17:40 ist
Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia's top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup today. Stay tuned for live updates.