ICC T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE: Confident Tigers eye win over Scots

  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 19:01 ist
Bangladesh take on Scotland in match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Stay tuned to DH for live updates
  • 19:01

    Form Guide

    Bangladesh: L-W-L-W-W

    Scotland: L-W-L-L-W

  • 18:58

    Head-to-head

    Matches played: 1

    Scotland wins: 1

    Bangladesh wins: 0

  • 18:40

    What can we expect from pitch at Al Amerat?

    The average first innings total at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is 151. Twenty-four games have been played onthis ground. Fourteen of those games have been won by the team batting second.

  • 18:39

    In a statistic that may surprise some, Bangladesh and Scotland have locked horns only once before, with the Scots emerging victorious

  • 18:38

    Bangladesh look confident as they start T20 WC campaign against Scotland

    Bangladesh and Scotland kickstart their ICC Men's T20 World Cup sojourn as the two teams lock horns in match 2 of Round 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

    Read More