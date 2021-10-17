ICC T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE: Confident Tigers eye win over Scots

Bangladesh: L-W-L-W-W\r\n\r\nScotland: L-W-L-L-W
Form Guide
Bangladesh: L-W-L-W-W
Scotland: L-W-L-L-W
Head-to-head
Matches played: 1
Scotland wins: 1
Bangladesh wins: 0
What can we expect from pitch at Al Amerat?
The average first innings total at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is 151. Twenty-four games have been played onthis ground. Fourteen of those games have been won by the team batting second.
In a statistic that may surprise some, Bangladesh and Scotland have locked horns only once before, with the Scots emerging victorious
Bangladesh look confident as they start T20 WC campaign against Scotland
Bangladesh and Scotland kickstart their ICC Men's T20 World Cup sojourn as the two teams lock horns in match 2 of Round 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
