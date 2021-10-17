ICC T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE: Quick wickets slow down Scotland's progress
ICC T20 World Cup | Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE: Quick wickets slow down Scotland's progress
updated: Oct 17 2021, 20:31 ist
Bangladesh take on Scotland in match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Stay tuned to DH for live updates
20:24
SCO 52/5 after 11 overs.
Shakib to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Shakib to MacLeod, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, MacLeod drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
10.2Shakib toBerrington, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball fired on middle and leg stump,Berrington steps out and hits the ball straight down the ground,Berrington has not hit the ball cleanly and the ball flies straight into the hands of the man at long-on.
Berrington c Afif Hossain b Shakib 2(5)
Michale Leask walks out to bat.
10.3 Shakib to Leask, no run, good length ball around off stump, Leask pushes the ball to cover.
10.4 Shakib to Leask, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball on off stump, Leask steps out and hits the ball straight to the man at long-off.
Leask c Mahmudullah b Shakib 0(2)
Christopher Greaves walks out to bat.
10.5 Shakib to Greaves, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Greaves hits the ball back to Shakib.
10.6 Shakib to Greaves, no run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Greaves goes back and hits the ball back to Shakib.
20:18
SC0 51/3 after 10 overs.
Mahedi to bowl the tenth over.
9.1 Mahedi to Macleod, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Macleod goes back and blocks the ball.
9.2Mahedi to Macleod, no run good length ball on off stump, Macleod works the ball to the off side.
9.3Mahedi to Macleod, no run, fuller ball on middle stump Macleod pushes the ball back to Mahedi.
9.4Mahedi to Macleod, no run, good length ball on leg stump, Macleod plays the ball to mid-on.
9.5Mahedi to Macleod, no run, full ball on middle stump, Macleod drives the ball back to Mahedi.
9.6Mahedi to Macleod, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Macleod plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
20:11
SCO 47/3 after 8 overs.
Mahedi Hasan to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Mahedi to Munsey, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Munsey sweeps the ball to square-leg for a single.
7.2Mahedi to Cross, WICKET! LBW! Full ball on middle stump, Cross goes for a slog but fails to connect, the ball raps on the pads and there is a loud appeal from the bowler and the keeper, the umpire raises his finger and the batter has to depart.
Matthew Cross lbw b Mahedi Hasan 11(17)
Richard Berringtonwalks out to bat
7.3Mahedi toBerrington, 1 run, good length ball around leg stump,Berrington works the ball to the leg side for a single.
7.4Mahedi to Munsey, no run, full ball on middle stump, Munsey plays the ball to the leg side.
7.5Mahedi to Munsey, WICKET! CLEAN-BOWLED! Good length ball on middle stump, Munsey goes for a wild slog but fails to connect and the ball hits the stumps.
Munsey b Mahedi Hasan 29(23)
Calum MacLeodwalks out to bat.
7.6Mahedi to MacLeod, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump,MacLeod works the ball to square-leg for a single.
20:06
SCO 44/1 after 7 overs.
Shakib AL Hasan to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Shakib to Munsey, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Munsey hits the ball down to long-on for a single.
6.2Shakib to Cross, 2runs, slow full ball wide of off stump, Cross sweeps the ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
6.3Shakib to Cross, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Cross drives the ball to the fielder at extra cover.
6.4Shakib to Cross, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Cross sweeps and fetches a single.
6.5Shakib to Munsey, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, Munsey nudges the ball to the leg side for a run,.
6.6Shakib to Cross, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Cross makes room and hits the ball back to Shakib.
20:00
SCO 38/1 after 6 overs.
Mustafizur to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Mustafizur to Cross, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Cross swings his bat to hit the ball to the leg side but fails to connect.
5.2Mustafizur to Cross, FOUR! Short ball on middle stump, Cross waits and then pulls the ball to send it through short fine-leg for a boundary.
5.3Mustafizur to Cross, no run, full ball on off stump, Cross drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
5.4Mustafizur to Cross, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Cross swings the bat and sends the ball to deep square-leg for a single.
5.4Mustafizur to Munsey, WIDE! Short ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
5.5Mustafizur to Munsey, SIX! WHAT A SHOT!!!!!!!! Full ball on off stump, Munsey swings his bat and sends the ball flying over long-on fence for a huge hit!
5.6Mustafizur to Munsey, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Munsey works the ball to sqyare-leg for a single.
19:49
SCO 26/1 after 5 overs.
Saifuddin to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Saifuddin to Cross, no run, full ball on off stump, Criss digs the ball out to short third-man but gets no gap.
4.2Saifuddin to Cross, 1 Leg Bye, short ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Cross takes a single.
4.2Saifuddin to Munsey, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
4.3Saifuddin to Munsey, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Munsey whacks the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
4.4Saifuddin to Cross, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Cross drives the ball down to long-off for another single.
4.5Saifuddin to Munsey, 2 runs, full toss wide of off stump, Munsey hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.6Saifuddin to Munsey, FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Munsey pumps the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
19:23
Right then the players make their way to the ground. The players and the match officials are lining up for the national anthems. First up is the national anthem of Scotland. Next is the national anthem of Bangladesh. The national anthems have been sung, time for live action!
19:10
Players to watch out for
Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh: The left-handed pacer enjoyed a good IPL season with Rajasthan Royals in which he picked 14 wickets from 14 innings. This season in international T20s, the pacer has picked 18 wickets from 10 games at an average of just 9.94. Theleft-arm pacer also holds the record for the best bowling figures for Bangladesh bowling in an ICCT20 World Cup game.Mustafizur is known for his pinpoint yorkers and variations in slower deliveries. Bangladesh’s success depends on his form with the ball.
Geroge Munsey, Scotland: Scotland’s opening batter is known for his big hits.In 2019, in a match between Scotland and the Netherlands, Munsey ripped apart Netherland’s bowling attack smashing 14 sixes and five fours en route to an unbeaten 127 from 56 deliveries.The fourteen maximums that Munsey hit, levelled him with Australian skipper Aaron Finch for the second-most sixes hit by a batter in a T20I inning. Munsey has 1383 T20 runs which he has scored at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 153.66.
Scotland:George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
19:05
Captain quotes from toss
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can. We got three all-rounders.
Kyle Coetzer, Scotland captain:We were happy with either ways, we are good with batting first. You got to put runs on the board. There might be a bit dew around, but you got to bat well and deal with the pressure (in the second innings). We have everything covered.
19:03
Toss
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
19:02
Pitch and conditions
The average first innings total at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is 151. Twenty-four games have been played onthis ground. Fourteen of those games have been won by the team batting second. The last T20 game played at this venue was between the UAE andKuwait could only manage 97/7 in 20 overs. If that match is considered as the template, to predict what the pitch could be like, then it could be a fairly balanced pitch with something for the batters and the bowlers.
A clear evening is expected for the match. The temperature would be around 28° C with a humidity level of around 52%.
19:01
Form Guide
Bangladesh: L-W-L-W-W
Scotland: L-W-L-L-W
18:58
Head-to-head
Matches played: 1
Scotland wins: 1
Bangladesh wins: 0
18:40
What can we expect from pitch at Al Amerat?
The average first innings total at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is 151. Twenty-four games have been played onthis ground. Fourteen of those games have been won by the team batting second.
18:39
In a statistic that may surprise some, Bangladesh and Scotland have locked horns only once before, with the Scots emerging victorious
18:38
Bangladesh look confident as they start T20 WC campaign against Scotland
Bangladesh and Scotland kickstart their ICC Men's T20 World Cup sojourn as the two teams lock horns in match 2 of Round 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
