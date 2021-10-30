ICC T20 World Cup | England vs Australia highlights: ENG win by 8 wickets

Old rivals England and Australia will be looking to spoil one another's party as the two teams clash in match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The high-stakes match will see the winner inch a step closer to a semifinal spot while the loser will have to wait a little longer for a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.
That would be all from the coverage of this match. Join us tomorrow. Goodnight!
Player of the Match
England pacer Chris Jordan wins the Player of the Match award for his spell of 3/17.
Chris Jordan: It was a great bowling effort from the boys. Woakesy set up the tone. We try to keep it as simple as possible. We try and asses the pitch quickly. We tried to hold our lengths and bowl it straight and luckily it worked today. You just try to stick your strengths and then still add a little bit to your skills. You are never comfortable in international ticket. Everyday you want to improve as there are so many players who want to get into the team.
Eoin Morgan, England skipper:Obviously we got off to a good start in the first two games of the tournament and the challenge first is always is adapting to the conditions away from home and we did that really in the first two games and then again today, the big test against a really strong Australian side.We sort of held up pretty well right from the begining, holding our nerve and creating opportunities with the ball and then continuing to be relentless with the lengths we want to bowl
Result
England win by 8 wickets.
ENG 126/2 after 11.4 overs.
Agar to bowl the twelveth over.
11.1Agar to Bairstow, FOUR BYES! Full ball on off stump, Bairstow goes for a sweep but fails to connect and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
11.2Agar to Bairstow, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Bairstow works the ball to square-leg for a single.
11.3Agar to Buttler, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Buttler guides the ball to short third for a single.
11.4Agar to Bairstow, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Bairstow pushes the ball through point for a single.
ENG 119/2 after 11 overs.
Zampa to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1Zampa to Buttler, SIX! Full ball on middle and leg, Buttler hammers the ball way back in the stands.
10.2Zampa to Buttler, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Buttler drills the ball down to long-on for a single.
10.3Zampa to Bairstow, SIX! STAND AND DELIVER! Full ball on middle stump, Bairstow slogs the ball over long-on.
10.4Zampa to Bairstow, SIX! BOOM!Full ball on middle and leg, Bairstow slogs the ball over cow corner for a monster hit!!!!!
10.5Zampa to Bairstow,no run, good length ball on off stump, Bairstow pushes the ball to cover.
10.6Zampa to Bairstow,1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Bairstow slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
ENG 99/0 after 10 overs.
Agar to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Agar to Malan, WICKET! CAUGHT! Arm ball on good length around off stump, Malan looks to drive but is beaten, the ball takes a fine edge and goes into the wicketkeeper's gloves.
Malan c Wade b Agar 8(8)
Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat.
9.2 Agar to Bairstow, no run, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side.
9.3Agar to Bairstow, no run, full ball on mid-off, Bairstow drives the ball to mid-off.
9.4Agar to Bairstow, no run, full ball on off stump, Bairstow pushes the ball to cover.
9.5Agar to Bairstow, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Bairstow plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
9.6Agar to Buttler, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Buttler cuts the ball to a single.
ENG 97/1 after 9 overs.
Zampa to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Zampa to Malan, 1 run, full ball, Malan hits the ball down to long-off for a single.
8.2Zampa to Buttler, SIX AND FIFTY FOR BUTTLER! Full ball, Buttler dances down the track and hammers the ball down the ground and sends the ball way way way back in the stands.
8.3Zampa to Buttler, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Buttler plays the ball to backward point for a single.
8.4Zampa to Malan, 1 run, full ball, Malan drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
8.5Zampa to Buttler, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Buttler comes down the track and hammers the ball over cover for two runs.
8.6Zampa to Buttler, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Buttler plays a well-timed reverse sweep for a boundary.
ENG 82/1 after 8 overs.
Starc to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Starc to Buttler, 1 run, slow good length ball on off stump, Buttker guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.2 Starc to Malan, yorker on middle and leg, Malan blocks the ball.
7.3Starc to Malan, FOUR! Short and wide, Malan cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary.
7.4Starc to Malan, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Malan whips the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
7.5Starc to Buttler, FOUR! Juicy full toss on off stump, Buttler powers the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
7.6Starc to Buttler, FOUR! THRASHED! Good length ball wide of off stump, Buttler clears his front leg out of the way and hammers the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
ENG 66/0 after 6 overs.
Starc to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Starc to Roy, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Roy dabs the ball to backward point for a single.
5.2Starc to Buttler, SIX! MILES BACK IN THE STANDS! Fullish ball on off stump, Buttler clears his front leg out of the way and whacks the ball over long-on for a maximum!!!!
5.3Starc to Buttler, SIX MORE! Half-volley, Buttler flicks and the ball goes soaring over long-on for yet another big hit.
5.4Starc to Buttler, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Buttler makes room and drives the ball to cover.
5.4 Starc to Buttler, WIDE! Short ball sprayed down the leg side.
5.5Starc to Buttler, 3 runs, full ball on off stump, Buttler thumps the ball over cover for three runs.
5.6Starc to Roy, 1 Leg Bye, slow good length ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Roy steals a single.
ENG 37/0 after 4 overs.
Ashton Agar to bowl the fourth over.
3.1 Agar to Roy, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Roy drives the ball through cover for a single.
3.1 Agar to Buttler, WIDE! Full ball bowled down the leg side.
3.2 Agar to Buttler, no run, short ball on off stump, Buttler huts the ball to cover.
3.3 Agar to Buttler, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Buttler drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
3.4 Agar to Roy, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Roy pushes the ball down to long-off for a single.
3.5 Agar to Buttler, SIX! HAMMERED! Full ball on off stump, Buttler dances down the track and hammers the ball back in the stands.
3.6 Agar to Buttler, no run good length ball on off stump, Buttler hits the ball to cover.
ENG 13/0 after 2 overs.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the second over.
1.1Hazlewood to Roy, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Roy steps out and hoicks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2Hazlewood to Roy, 1 run,
1.3Hazlewood to Buttler, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Buttler whips the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.4Hazlewood to Roy, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in and raps on the pads.
1.5Hazlewood to Roy, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Roy guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
1.6Hazlewood to Roy, 1 Bye, slow good length ball on middle and leg, Buttler looks to play the ball down to fine-leg but fails to connect, Roy steals a single.
ENG 5/0 after 1 over.
Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to open the innings for England.
Mitchell Starc to bowl the first over of the innings. Roy has the strike.
0.1 Starc to Roy, no run, good length ball on off stump, Roy pushes the ball back to Starc.
0.2 Starc to Roy, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Roy pulls the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
0.3 Starc to Buttler, no run, good length ball around off, Buttler works the ball to point.
0.4 Starc to Buttler, no run, good length ball on off stump, Buttler drives the ball to the fielder at short cover.
0.5 Starc to Buttler, FOUR! Short from Starc, Buttler pulls the ball in front of square and the ball runs down to deep mid-wicket for a bounadry.
0.6 Starc to Buttler, no run, full ball on off and middle, the ball takes an inside edge and raps on the pads.
Welcome back for the second half of the match. England's chase is about to commence. The players are back on the field.
AUS 125 all-out after 20 overs.
Mills to bowl the last over.
19.1Mills to Starc, FOUR! Fullish ball on off stump, Starc slogs the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
19.2Mills to Starc, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Starc hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
19.3Mills to Starc, 1 Leg Bye, slow good length ball on off and middle, the ball raps on the pads and Starc takes a single.
19.4Mills to Zampa, WICKET! RUN OUT! Slow good length ball on off stump, Zampa looks to paddle the ball down to fine-leg and fails to connect, Zampa and Starc take off for a run, Buttler tries a direct hit end but he cannot and the ball goes to Mills and Mills removes the bails in a flash, Zampa is well short of the crease.
Zampa run out (Buttler/Tymal Mills) 1(4)
Josh Hazlewood walks out to bat.
19.5 Mills to Starc, SIX! Slow short ball on middle and leg, Starc blasts the ball over fine-leg for a maximum!!!!
19.6Mills to Starc, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow short ball, Starc makes room to hit the ball, the ball takes a fine edge and goes straight to Buttler.
AUS 112/8 after 19 overs.
Jordan to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Jordan to Finch, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full and fast ball on off stump, Finch plays the ball on the up and lofts the ball over mid-off, the ball is dipping and Jonny Bairstow at long-off dives forward and takes a great catch.
Finch c Bairstow b Jordan 44(49)
Mitchell Starc walks out to bat.
18.2Jordan to Cummins, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Full and straight ball on off stump, Cummins is late in bringing his bat down in time and the ball hits the base of the base of the off stump.
Cummins b Jordan 12(3)
Adam Zampa walks out to bat.
Jordan on a HAT-TRICK!
18.3Jordan to Zampa, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Zampa drives the ball to point for a single.
18.4Jordan to Starc, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Starc slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.5Jordan to Zampa, no run, slow full ball on off stump, a swing and a miss from Zampa.
18.6Jordan to Zampa, no run, full ball on off stump, Zampa digs the ball to backward point.
AUS 110/6 after 18 overs.
Mills to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Mills to Finch, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Finch plays the ball to the leg side for a run.
17.2Mills to Agar, 1 run, slow good length ball wide of off stump, Agar knocks the ball through cover for a run.
17.3Mills to Finch, 1 run, slow full ball on middle and leg, the ball gets an inside edge and then raps on the pads, Finch and Agar take a run.
17.4Mills to Agar, WICKET! CAUGHT! Short ball wide of off stump, Agar plays a powerful pull but holes the ball straight to the man at the square-leg boundary.
Agar c Livingstone b Tymal Mills 20(20)
Pat Cummins walks out to bat.
17.5 Mills to Cummins, SIX! BOOM! Full ball on off stump, Cummins swings his bat and the ball goes soaring over the long-off fence for a maximum!!!!!!
17.6 Mills to Mills to Cummins, SIX! SMOKED!Full ball on middle and leg, Cummins slogs and the ball flies way over square-leg boundary and into the stands.
AUS 95/5 after 17 overs.
Woakes to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Woakes to FInch, 1 run, slow short ball on middle and leg, Finch hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 Woakes to Agar, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
16.2 Woakes to Agar, SIX! Short ball on middle and leg, Agar pulls and sends the ball flying over fine-leg for a maximum!!!!!
16.3Woakes to Agar, AND AGAIN, SIX MORE! Full ball on off stump, Agar stands firm in his crease and slogs the ball over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!!!!
16.4Woakes to Agar, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Agar hits the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.5Woakes to Finch, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Finch drives the ball down to long-on for a run.
16.6Woakes to Agar, an appeal for LBW! Full and straight ball on middle and leg, the ball hits Agar's boot and rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary. Morgan takes the review and the review shows that ball is pitching outside the leg stump.
AUS 75/5 after 16 overs.
Jordan to bowl the sixteenth over.
15.1Jordan to Agar, no run, slow good length ball on off stump, Agar blocks the ball.
15.2Jordan to Agar, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Agar pulls the ball down to long-on for a single.
15.3Jordan to Finch, 1 run,slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Finch slaps the ball through cover for a single.
15.4Jordan to Agar, 1 run, slow back of the length ball on off stump, Agar hammers the ball to cover and gets a single.
15.5Jordan to Finch, FOUR! MUCH NEEDED! Short and wide from Jordan, Finch goes deep in the crease and cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary.
15.6Jordan to Finch, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Finch digs the ball to cover for a single.
AUS 67/5 after 15 overs.
Mills to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Mills to Finch, FOUR! Slow full ball on off stump, Finch powers the ball down to long-on for a bounadry.
14.2Mills to Finch, FOUR MORE!Fullish ball wide of off stump, Finch plays a great drive off his backfoot to get yet another boundary.
14.3Mills to Finch,no run, slow good length ball around off, Finch looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
14.4Mills to Finch,1 run, slow short ball wide of off stump, Finch hits the ball to mid-on for a single.
14.5Mills to Agar,1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Agar nudges the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
14.6Mills to Finch, no run, slow short ball on middle and leg, Finch ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
AUS 53/5 after 13 overs.
Rashid to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Rashid to Finch, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Finch plays the ball down to mid-wicket for a run.
12.2Rashid to Agar, no run, good length ball on off stump, Agar looks to drive the ball, the ball takes an inside edge and then raps on the pads.
12.3Rashid to Agar, no run, full ball on off stump, Agar defends.
12.4Rashid to Agar, no run, short ball on off stump, Agar drives the ball to cover.
12.5Rashid to Agar, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Agar drills the ball through cover for a run.
12.6Rashid to FInch, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball takes a thick edge and then hits the pads.
AUS 49/4 after 11 overs.
Tymall Mills to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Mills to Wade, 1 run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Wade dabs the ball to cover and takes a single.
10.2 Mills to Finch, 1 run, fullish ball on middle and leg, Finch drives the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 Mills to Wade, no run, slow full ball on off and middle stump, Wade pushes the ball back to Mills.
10.4 Mills to Wade, FOUR!short and slightly wide outside the line of off stump, Wade slashes the ball over backward point and get a boundary.
10.5 Mills to Wade, 1 run, short fast bouncer on off stump, Wade cuts the ball through backward point for a single.
10.5 Mills to Finch, WIDE!Slow short ball fired down the leg side.
10.6 Mills to Finch, no run, full ball on off stump, Finch drives the ball to mid-off.
AUS 41/4 after 10 overs.
Livingstone to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Livingstone to Finch, no run, full ball, FInch works the ball to the leg side.
9.2Livingstone to Finch, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Finch pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3Livingstone to Wade, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Wade plays the ball through cover for a single.
9.4Livingstone to Finch, no run, full ball on middle stump, Finch defends.
9.5Livingstone to Finch, 1 run, full ball, Finch works the ball to the leg side for a single.
9.6Livingstone to Wade, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball down the ground for a single.
AUS 37/4 after 9 overs.
Rashid to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Rashid to FInch, 1 run, full ball, FInch plays the ball for a single.
8.2Rashid to Wade, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Wade plays a reverse sweep to the fielder at backward point.
8.3Rashid to Wade, 2 runs, short ball on off stump, Wade makes room and thumps the ball through cover for two runs.
8.4Rashid to Wade, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball through cover for a single.
8.5Rashid to Finch, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Finch bends his back knee to sweep the ball but the ball raps on the pads.
8.6Rashid to FInch, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Finch drills the bal down to long-off for a single.
AUS 32/4 after 8 overs.
Liam Livingstone to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Livingstone to Finch, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Finch cuts the ball to backward point for a single.
7.2 Livingstone to Wade, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
7.3 Livingstone to FInch, 2 runs, short and wide, Finch gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball through cover for two runs.
7.4 Livingstone to FInch, no run, good length ball on off stump, FInch pushes the ball to cover.
7.5 Livingstone to FInch, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Finch plays the ball to square-leg for a run.
7.6 Livingstone to Wade, no run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball back to Livingstone.
AUS 27/4 after 7 overs.
Rashid to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Rashid to Stoinis, an APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! STOINIS DEPARTS ON A DUCK! Googly from Rashid which spins back in sharply, Stoinis rocks back to cut the ball but the ball raps on the pads, Rashid appeals and the umpire raises his finger, Stoinis decides not to take the review and walks back.
Stoinis lbw b Adil Rashid 0(4)
Matthew Wade walks out to bat.
6.2Rashid to Wade, no run, full ball on off stump, Wade leans and blocks the ball.
6.3Rashid to Wade, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Wade drives the ball down to long-off for a single
6.4Rashid toFinch, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Finch hammers the ball through cover for a single.
6.5Rashid to Wade, FOUR! Short ball on off stump, Wade waits and cuts the ball wide of the man at slip and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
6.6Rashid to Wade, no run, full ball on off stump, Wade defends.
AUS 23/3 after 6 overs.
Woakes to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Woakes to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis pushes the ball to cover.
5.1Woakes to Stoinis, WIDE! Short ball fired down the legf side.
5.2Woakes to Stoinis, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle and leg, the ball jags back in and raps on the pads to move to the leg side, Stoinis takes a single.
5.3Woakes to Finch, no run, full ball on off stump, Finch pushes the ball to cover.
5.4Woakes to FInch, no run, full ball on off stump, Finch steps down and drives the ball to the man at mid-off.
5.5Woakes to Finch, no run, slow full ball on off stump,Finch comes down the track and this time drives the ball down to mid-on.
5.6Woakes to Finch, no run, good length ball on off stump, Finch guides the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
AUS 19/3 after 5 overs.
Jordan to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Jordan to Finch, AN APPEAL FOR LBW ONCE MORE BUT NOT GIVEN! Good length ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and Jordan appeals but the umpire is not interested, Morgan goes for the review and the review shows that it is umpire's call
4.2Jordan to Finch, 2 runs, good length ball on middle and leg, Finch guides the ball to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
4.3Jordan to FInch, no run, good length ball on off stump, Finch comes on his front foot and defends the ball to cover.
4.4Jordan to Finch, no run, good length ball on off stump, Finch taps the ball to cover.
4.5Jordan to Finch, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Finch pushes the ball to mid-off.
4.6Jordan to Finch, 2 runs, good length ball into the pads, Finch works the ball down to deep mid-wicket and hurries for two runs.
AUS 15/3 after 4 overs.
Woakes to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Woakes to Maxwell, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Maxwell plays the ball to square-leg for two runs.
3.2Woakes to Maxwell, no run, good length ball on off stump, Maxwell drives the ball to cover.
3.3Woakes to Maxwell, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Maxwell pushes the ball to mid-on.
3.4Woakes to Maxwell, 2 runs, slow full ball on off stump, Maxwell works the ball to square-leg for two runs.
3.5Woakes to Maxwell, a LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball comes back in, Maxwell looks to whack the ball but fails to connect and the ball raps on the pads, Waokes appeals and the umpire raises his finger, Maxwell goes for the review and the review shows that the ball is crashing on the stumps. Maxwell too departs.
Maxwell lbw b Woakes 6(9)
Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat.
3.6Woakes to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in, Stoinis leaves the ball for Buttler.
AUS 10/2 after 3 overs.
Chris Jordan to bowl the third over.
2.1 Jordan to Smith, WICKET! CAUGHT! GREAT CATCH FROM WAOKES! Slow good length ball wide of off stump, Smith his early in the pull shot and the ball hits the toe end of the bat, the ball lobs to mid-on, Chris Woakes tracks back and stretches his one hand and dives to take a stunning catch.
Smith c Woakes b Jordan 1(5)
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat.
2.2 Jordan to Maxwell, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball moves away a bit and beats the edge of the bat on it wat to Jos Buttle.r
2.3 Jordan to Maxwell, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Maxwell plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
2.4 Jordan to Finch, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to square-leg, Finch settles for a single.
2.5 Jordan to Maxwell, no run, full ball on off stump, Maxwell drives the ball to mid-off.
2.6 Jordan to Maxwell, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Maxwell guides the ball to square-leg for a run.
AUS 8/1 after 2 overs.
Chris Woakes to bowl the second over. Finch has the strike
1.1 Woakes to Finch, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Finch drives the ball down to mid-on for a single.
1.2 Woakes to Warner, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! WARNER DEPARTS EARLY! Good length ball on middle stump, the ball moves away a bit after pitching, Warner steps down the track to play the ball on the off side but edges the ball and the ball goes straight into the gloves on Jos Buttler.
Warner c Buttler b Woakes 1(2)
Steve Smith walks out to bat.
1.3 Woakes to Smith, BEATEN! Good length ball on off stump, Smith looks to block the ball with a straight bat but the ball moves and zips past the edge of the bat.
1.4 Woakes to Smith, np run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Smith leaves the ball for Buttler.
1.5 Woakes to Smith, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Smith gets across the stumps and the ball raps on the pads, a slight appeal from Woakes but the umpire is not interested.
1.6 Woakes to Smith, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Smith works the ball to square-leg for a single.
AUS 6/0 after 1 over.
David Warner and Aaron Finch to open the innings for Australia.
Adil Rashid to bowl the first over of the inning. Warner has the strike.
0.1Rashid to Warner, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Warner leans and pushes the ball back wide of Rashid for a run.
0.2Rashid to Finch, no run, full ball on off stump, Warner leans and defends the ball to cover.
0.3Rashid to Finch, no run, good length ball on off stump, FInch steps down, the ball hots the pads and goes to the leg side.
0.4Rashid toFinch, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Finch steps out and cuts the ball to backward point.
0.5Rashid toFinch, FOUR! FIRST BOUNDARY OF THE MATCH! Tossed up on middle and leg, FInch plays a drive up the up and hits the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
0.6 Rashid toFinch, 1run, good length ball on middle and leg, Finch works the ball to the leg side for a single.
The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems. First, the national anthem of England. Next is the national anthem of Australia. The national anthems have been sung, Time for cricket.
Teams
Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England:Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Captain quotes from toss
Eoin Morgan, England captain:We'll have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass. We've got the same team. He (Wood) hasn't been 100% yet. Delighted the way we have started.
Aaron Finch, Australia captain:We would have done the same. Put runs on the bard and defend it later on. One change.Ashton Agarin for Mitch Marsh. He (Warner) is a great player, been a great player for 10 years.
Toss
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to field first.
Squads:
EnglandSquad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings
AustraliaSquad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid
Pitch and conditions
Four T20 World Cup matches have been played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and all four have been won by the team chasing. The average first innings total of the four games played in this tournament at the venue is 125.75. The numbers tellthat the captain who wins the toss would want to bowl first.
The evening will be warm and clear. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsiusand humidity level will be 58 per cent.
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: England vs Australia
Both teams are on song at the moment having won their first two games of the ongoing World Cup.
England began their campaign in style, embarrassingdefending champions West Indies. Following the win over West Indies, England then defeated Bangladesh.Australia too, have enjoyed a fine start. The Aaron Finch-led side first won against South Africa, before registering a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka.
