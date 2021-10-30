ICC T20 World Cup | England vs Australia LIVE: Old enemies lock horns with a point to prove

Old rivals England and Australia will be looking to spoil one another's party as the two teams clash in match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The high-stakes match will see the winner inch a step closer to a semifinal spot while the loser will have to wait a little longer for a place in the knockout stage of the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates
Squads:
EnglandSquad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings
AustraliaSquad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid
Pitch and conditions
Four T20 World Cup matches have been played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and all four have been won by the team chasing. The average first innings total of the four games played in this tournament at the venue is 125.75. The numbers tellthat the captain who wins the toss would want to bowl first.
The evening will be warm and clear. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsiusand humidity level will be 58 per cent.
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: England vs Australia
Both teams are on song at the moment having won their first two games of the ongoing World Cup.
England began their campaign in style, embarrassingdefending champions West Indies. Following the win over West Indies, England then defeated Bangladesh.Australia too, have enjoyed a fine start. The Aaron Finch-led side first won against South Africa, before registering a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka.
Read More