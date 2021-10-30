ICC T20 World Cup | England vs Australia LIVE: Regular wickets slow down AUS

Old rivals England and Australia will be looking to spoil one another's party as the two teams clash in match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The high-stakes match will see the winner inch a step closer to a semifinal spot while the loser will have to wait a little longer for a place in the knockout stage of the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates
AUS 41/4 after 10 overs.
Livingstone to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Livingstone to Finch, no run, full ball, FInch works the ball to the leg side.
9.2Livingstone to Finch, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Finch pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3Livingstone to Wade, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Wade plays the ball through cover for a single.
9.4Livingstone to Finch, no run, full ball on middle stump, Finch defends.
9.5Livingstone to Finch, 1 run, full ball, Finch works the ball to the leg side for a single.
9.6Livingstone to Wade, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball down the ground for a single.
AUS 37/4 after 9 overs.
Rashid to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Rashid to FInch, 1 run, full ball, FInch plays the ball for a single.
8.2Rashid to Wade, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Wade plays a reverse sweep to the fielder at backward point.
8.3Rashid to Wade, 2 runs, short ball on off stump, Wade makes room and thumps the ball through cover for two runs.
8.4Rashid to Wade, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball through cover for a single.
8.5Rashid to Finch, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Finch bends his back knee to sweep the ball but the ball raps on the pads.
8.6Rashid to FInch, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Finch drills the bal down to long-off for a single.
AUS 32/4 after 8 overs.
Liam Livingstone to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Livingstone to Finch, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Finch cuts the ball to backward point for a single.
7.2 Livingstone to Wade, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball down to long-on for a single.
7.3 Livingstone to FInch, 2 runs, short and wide, Finch gets on the top of the bounce and cuts the ball through cover for two runs.
7.4 Livingstone to FInch, no run, good length ball on off stump, FInch pushes the ball to cover.
7.5 Livingstone to FInch, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Finch plays the ball to square-leg for a run.
7.6 Livingstone to Wade, no run, full ball on off stump, Wade drives the ball back to Livingstone.
AUS 27/4 after 7 overs.
Rashid to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Rashid to Stoinis, an APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! STOINIS DEPARTS ON A DUCK! Googly from Rashid which spins back in sharply, Stoinis rocks back to cut the ball but the ball raps on the pads, Rashid appeals and the umpire raises his finger, Stoinis decides not to take the review and walks back.
Stoinis lbw b Adil Rashid 0(4)
Matthew Wade walks out to bat.
6.2Rashid to Wade, no run, full ball on off stump, Wade leans and blocks the ball.
6.3Rashid to Wade, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Wade drives the ball down to long-off for a single
6.4Rashid toFinch, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Finch hammers the ball through cover for a single.
6.5Rashid to Wade, FOUR! Short ball on off stump, Wade waits and cuts the ball wide of the man at slip and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
6.6Rashid to Wade, no run, full ball on off stump, Wade defends.
AUS 23/3 after 6 overs.
Woakes to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Woakes to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis pushes the ball to cover.
5.1Woakes to Stoinis, WIDE! Short ball fired down the legf side.
5.2Woakes to Stoinis, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle and leg, the ball jags back in and raps on the pads to move to the leg side, Stoinis takes a single.
5.3Woakes to Finch, no run, full ball on off stump, Finch pushes the ball to cover.
5.4Woakes to FInch, no run, full ball on off stump, Finch steps down and drives the ball to the man at mid-off.
5.5Woakes to Finch, no run, slow full ball on off stump,Finch comes down the track and this time drives the ball down to mid-on.
5.6Woakes to Finch, no run, good length ball on off stump, Finch guides the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
AUS 19/3 after 5 overs.
Jordan to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Jordan to Finch, AN APPEAL FOR LBW ONCE MORE BUT NOT GIVEN! Good length ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and Jordan appeals but the umpire is not interested, Morgan goes for the review and the review shows that it is umpire's call
4.2Jordan to Finch, 2 runs, good length ball on middle and leg, Finch guides the ball to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
4.3Jordan to FInch, no run, good length ball on off stump, Finch comes on his front foot and defends the ball to cover.
4.4Jordan to Finch, no run, good length ball on off stump, Finch taps the ball to cover.
4.5Jordan to Finch, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Finch pushes the ball to mid-off.
4.6Jordan to Finch, 2 runs, good length ball into the pads, Finch works the ball down to deep mid-wicket and hurries for two runs.
AUS 15/3 after 4 overs.
Woakes to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Woakes to Maxwell, 2 runs, full ball on off stump, Maxwell plays the ball to square-leg for two runs.
3.2Woakes to Maxwell, no run, good length ball on off stump, Maxwell drives the ball to cover.
3.3Woakes to Maxwell, no run, full ball on middle and leg, Maxwell pushes the ball to mid-on.
3.4Woakes to Maxwell, 2 runs, slow full ball on off stump, Maxwell works the ball to square-leg for two runs.
3.5Woakes to Maxwell, a LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball comes back in, Maxwell looks to whack the ball but fails to connect and the ball raps on the pads, Waokes appeals and the umpire raises his finger, Maxwell goes for the review and the review shows that the ball is crashing on the stumps. Maxwell too departs.
Maxwell lbw b Woakes 6(9)
Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat.
3.6Woakes to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in, Stoinis leaves the ball for Buttler.
AUS 10/2 after 3 overs.
Chris Jordan to bowl the third over.
2.1 Jordan to Smith, WICKET! CAUGHT! GREAT CATCH FROM WAOKES! Slow good length ball wide of off stump, Smith his early in the pull shot and the ball hits the toe end of the bat, the ball lobs to mid-on, Chris Woakes tracks back and stretches his one hand and dives to take a stunning catch.
Smith c Woakes b Jordan 1(5)
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat.
2.2 Jordan to Maxwell, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball moves away a bit and beats the edge of the bat on it wat to Jos Buttle.r
2.3 Jordan to Maxwell, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Maxwell plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
2.4 Jordan to Finch, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to square-leg, Finch settles for a single.
2.5 Jordan to Maxwell, no run, full ball on off stump, Maxwell drives the ball to mid-off.
2.6 Jordan to Maxwell, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Maxwell guides the ball to square-leg for a run.
AUS 8/1 after 2 overs.
Chris Woakes to bowl the second over. Finch has the strike
1.1 Woakes to Finch, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump, Finch drives the ball down to mid-on for a single.
1.2 Woakes to Warner, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! WARNER DEPARTS EARLY! Good length ball on middle stump, the ball moves away a bit after pitching, Warner steps down the track to play the ball on the off side but edges the ball and the ball goes straight into the gloves on Jos Buttler.
Warner c Buttler b Woakes 1(2)
Steve Smith walks out to bat.
1.3 Woakes to Smith, BEATEN! Good length ball on off stump, Smith looks to block the ball with a straight bat but the ball moves and zips past the edge of the bat.
1.4 Woakes to Smith, np run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Smith leaves the ball for Buttler.
1.5 Woakes to Smith, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Smith gets across the stumps and the ball raps on the pads, a slight appeal from Woakes but the umpire is not interested.
1.6 Woakes to Smith, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Smith works the ball to square-leg for a single.
AUS 6/0 after 1 over.
David Warner and Aaron Finch to open the innings for Australia.
Adil Rashid to bowl the first over of the inning. Warner has the strike.
0.1Rashid to Warner, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Warner leans and pushes the ball back wide of Rashid for a run.
0.2Rashid to Finch, no run, full ball on off stump, Warner leans and defends the ball to cover.
0.3Rashid to Finch, no run, good length ball on off stump, FInch steps down, the ball hots the pads and goes to the leg side.
0.4Rashid toFinch, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Finch steps out and cuts the ball to backward point.
0.5Rashid toFinch, FOUR! FIRST BOUNDARY OF THE MATCH! Tossed up on middle and leg, FInch plays a drive up the up and hits the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
0.6 Rashid toFinch, 1run, good length ball on middle and leg, Finch works the ball to the leg side for a single.
The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems. First, the national anthem of England. Next is the national anthem of Australia. The national anthems have been sung, Time for cricket.
Teams
Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England:Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Captain quotes from toss
Eoin Morgan, England captain:We'll have a bowl first. There is a bit of grass. We've got the same team. He (Wood) hasn't been 100% yet. Delighted the way we have started.
Aaron Finch, Australia captain:We would have done the same. Put runs on the bard and defend it later on. One change.Ashton Agarin for Mitch Marsh. He (Warner) is a great player, been a great player for 10 years.
Toss
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to field first.
Squads:
EnglandSquad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings
AustraliaSquad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid
Pitch and conditions
Four T20 World Cup matches have been played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and all four have been won by the team chasing. The average first innings total of the four games played in this tournament at the venue is 125.75. The numbers tellthat the captain who wins the toss would want to bowl first.
The evening will be warm and clear. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsiusand humidity level will be 58 per cent.
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: England vs Australia
Both teams are on song at the moment having won their first two games of the ongoing World Cup.
England began their campaign in style, embarrassingdefending champions West Indies. Following the win over West Indies, England then defeated Bangladesh.Australia too, have enjoyed a fine start. The Aaron Finch-led side first won against South Africa, before registering a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka.
