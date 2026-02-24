Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Fans in Kolkata, Ahmedabad to get ticket refund if Pak reaches semi-final or final

If Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo on March 4.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 16:08 IST
Cricket newsCricketPakistanT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us