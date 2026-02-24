<p>Dubai: Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/without-plan-b-india-game-unravels-3908928"> T20 World Cup</a> semifinals and final went on sale on Tuesday, the ICC announced with a rider that Pakistan's appearance in the semi-final or final will result in complete refund for ticket holders who had booked them for Kolkata (semi-final) and Ahmedabad (final) games. There will also be a refund in case Sri Lanka qualifies and plays its semi-final against any other team apart from India.</p><p>The tickets went on sale at 7pm IST on Tuesday.</p><p>Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semifinal on March 4, the second semifinal on March 5 and the final on March 8.</p><p>The first semifinal remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second semifinal will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.</p><p>If Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semifinals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo.</p>.T20 World Cup | We've messed up on a grand scale: India coach Ryan ten Doeschate on South Africa defeat.<p>If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semifinal 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date.</p><p>The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.</p><p>Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semifinal 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.</p><p>All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.</p>