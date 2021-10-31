ICC T20 World Cup | India vs New Zealand Live: Do-or-die clash for Kohli & Co.

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai today. It won't be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games. Stay tuned for more updates.