ICC T20 World Cup | India vs New Zealand Live: Do-or-die clash for Kohli & Co.

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai today. It won't be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India. Tim Southee and Trent Boult, especially have been a nemesis for the Indians in big games. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Hardik Pandya dilemma
The Hardik Pandya issuewas bound to come back to haunt India at some stage of their T20 World Cup campaign. It took just one drubbing, and the end of a proud streak against arch-rivals Pakistan, for that to transpire.
Read more
New Zealand expect opener Guptill to be fit for India clash
New Zealand's Martin Guptill has a badly bruised toe after suffering an injury against Pakistan but the opening batsman is expected to be fit for the team's Twenty20 World Cup clash against India, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.
Read More
India likely to play same team against New Zealand
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successful "CSK template" is likely to be continued as the Indian team management has more or less made up its mind to play the same eleven against New Zealand in the 'do or die' T20 World Cup game on Sunday.
Read More
T20 World Cup: Kohli's hour of reckoning as India face New Zealand in 'virtual quarter-final'
Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game inDubai on Sunday.
Read More