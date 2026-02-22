<p>Kandy: Will Jacks impressed with bat and ball to rescue England from a poor start and help them to a 51-run victory over Sri Lanka in a low-scoring Super Eight match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.</p><p>Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka appeared to be well set after restricting England to a below-par 146-9 in the Group 2 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.</p> .<p>Jacks, who made 21 useful runs down the order, returned to claim 3-22 as England bowled out Sri Lanka for 95 inside 17 overs to prevail.</p><p>"It encourages me to get into the game and perform better," player of the match Jacks said.</p> .<p>"Bowling in the powerplay is something I've done a lot of. So it's not foreign to me."</p><p>Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka elected to field after winning the toss and had reasons to feel vindicated as England slumped to 68-4 at the halfway mark of their innings.</p><p>Jos Buttler's 14-ball struggle ended when he was trapped lbw for seven after attempting a reverse shot against spinner Dunith Wellalage only to miss a ball that rapped him on the pad.</p> .<p>Spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed the in-form Jacob Bethell for three and Tom Banton perished in his pursuit of a risky single, beaten by Shanaka's direct throw from mid-off.</p><p>Harry Brook made 14 before Wellalage dismissed him lbw, a decision the England captain challenged but could not overturn.</p><p>Phil Salt (62) raced to a 36-ball fifty but holed out in the 15th over to give Wellalage his third wicket of the match.</p> .<p>Jacks added late runs but England fell short of the 150-mark.</p><p>They needed a lion-hearted bowling effort and produced one to reduce Sri Lanka to 22-4 inside five overs.</p> .<p>Jacks dismissed Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake off successive deliveries after Jofra Archer had sent back Sri Lanka's in-form opener Pathum Nissanka.</p><p>Archer removed Kamil Mishara and Sri Lanka slumped to 34-5 after Wellalage became Jacks' third victim.</p><p>The hosts could never really recover and several frontline batters fell to soft dismissals.</p><p>Dushan Hemantha's bizarre hit-wicket dismissal for five summed up Sri Lanka's batting.</p><p>Shanaka made a defiant 30 but Jacks relayed a catch in the deep to remove the Sri Lanka captain and effectively seal England's victory.</p>